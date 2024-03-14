What's behind Mercedes’ high-speed weakness? | ‘Experiments’ planned

Mercedes explain their high-speed performance woes in Jeddah and reveal 'experiment' plan.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Mercedes have explained what they believe was behind their poor performance in high-speed corners during the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

After a challenging start to the 2024 season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted the team is battling a “fundamental” issue with their revamped W15 F1 car.

Mercedes’ high-speed weakness was exposed during the Jeddah weekend, leaving Lewis Hamilton feeling like he was “in a different category” compared to his rivals as he insisted “big changes” were needed to challenge Red Bull for wins this year.

“Fundamentally the limitations that we had in qualifying and the race, they were broadly the same for both,” Mercedes’ trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin explained.

“So it’s telling you it’s not a small difference, it’s not a tiny bit of camber or a spring or bar here and there, it’s something more fundamental that we need to dig into and understand.”

When asked what caused the time loss in the high-speed corners, Shovlin replied: “It’s a few things. One of them was the balance wasn’t great.

“So those very fast corners [where] the walls aren’t particularly far away [are] the ones where the driver wants a lot of confidence and quite often we were snapping to oversteer if they really leant on the tyres. You can easily imagine how unsettling that is for the for the drivers. That was a factor in qualifying and the race.

“In qualifying we were also suffering a bit with the bouncing. That was less of a problem in the race: There’s more fuel in the car, you’re going a bit slower and that seemed to calm it down and it wasn’t such an issue

“Then the big one is we don’t really have enough grip there. So that’s one of the things that we are working hard on this week because Melbourne has a similar nature of corners. We’re doing a lot of work to try and understand why did we not seem to have the grip of some of our close competitors.”

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Shovlin stressed Mercedes have no intention to sacrifice their strengths in other areas in order to address their main weakness.

“We were actually one of the fastest cars, if not the fastest car, in a straight line,” Shovlin said. “So we’re on quite a light wing level and what we could do is slow ourselves down in sector two and three to try and recover a bit of that time in sector one.

“But ideally we’d like to keep that and work out a way to try and improve sector one by means other than just putting a load more downforce on the car and then paying the price for it on the straight.”

And Mercedes are planning “experiments” to try out at next week’s Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in a bid to get to the bottom of the issue.

“There’s definitely data that we’re picking through from Jeddah,” Shovlin added. “We’re also looking at data from the Bahrain race and the Bahrain test and we’ll come up with a plan for how we approach free practice in Melbourne.

“But it’s not just based on what we did in Jeddah. There’s a lot of work going on within the aerodynamics department, vehicle dynamics department, we’re trying to design some experiments there that will hopefully give us a direction that’s good for performance.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
13 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton looks “a bit dejected” by “floundering” Mercedes in F1 2024
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
F1
News
28 mins ago
‘Ferrari could easily do a deal’ - Four F1 teams interested in Oliver Bearman?
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…
WSBK
News
40 mins ago
Alex Lowes: ‘I didn’t deserve the chance to go to MotoGP’
Alex Lowes, Superpole Race, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Alex Lowes, Superpole Race, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
F1
News
54 mins ago
Lando Norris: Max Verstappen’s F1 dominance ‘not concerning at all’
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris (GBR)…
MotoGP
News
56 mins ago
Franco Morbidelli “very tired, but grateful” after Qatar MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
What's behind Mercedes’ high-speed weakness? | ‘Experiments’ planned
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
16 hours ago
Marc Marquez’s Qatar confession: “I gave up because I saw the chance to crash”
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
F1
News
18 hours ago
Adrian Newey role unchanged despite wild rumours about Red Bull F1 future
Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey
Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey
F1
News
18 hours ago
Aston Martin admit Fernando Alonso is “attractive” amid Mercedes rumours
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference…