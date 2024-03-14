Lewis Hamilton looks “a bit dejected” by “floundering” Mercedes in F1 2024

Legendary F1 team owner Eddie Jordan feels that Lewis Hamilton is already “a bit dejected” by Mercedes’ lacklustre start to the 2024 season.

Hamilton has endured his worst start to an F1 season in terms of points scored since 2009.

He finished seventh in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, but could only manage ninth in Saudi Arabia as he was once again out-performed by teammate George Russell.

Conversely, Max Verstappen has won both races with relative ease, meaning the Dutchman has won 19 of the last 20 grands prix.

Red Bull appear to be in a league of their own once again with Ferrari looking like their nearest challenger.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan was disappointed by Mercedes who are “floundering” in 2024

“Well, look at it logically. At the moment we were thinking maybe four weeks ago, maybe McLaren have something up their sleeve, they have a really good chance and come up there - they’re not in the same league as Red Bull,” Jordan said.

“Mercedes are floundering in my opinion. One team I have to give some credit to is Fred at Ferrari and I am sure he can’t wait to get his hands on Lewis."

Jordan noted how Hamilton is “a bit dejected” describing the team’ situation as the “same as last year”.

“Lewis I think is a bit dejected already with the state of Mercedes,” he added.

“Mercedes and Toto, it’s the same as last year isn’t it? They’ve started poorly. It’s very hard to catch up. When you’ve got somebody who has 51 points on the board or something like that already with Max, it’s just ridiculous.

“How is Mercedes going to compete? The problem I think for all the other competitors is that other than Ferrari, I cannot see anyone making a serious challenge to this Red Bull team.”