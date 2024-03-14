‘Ferrari could easily do a deal’ - Four F1 teams interested in Oliver Bearman?

After his outstanding F1 debut, could four teams be looking at Oliver Bearman for next year?

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Four teams - including Haas - have been tipped as being possible destinations for Ferrari F1 super sub Oliver Bearman next year.

Bearman starred on his F1 debut as a last-minute replacement for Ferrari regular Carlos Sainz, who was diagnosed with appendicitis, at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 18-year-old Briton narrowly missed out on Q3 as he qualified 11th, before finishing an impressive seventh in the race, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Bearman - who is racing in Formula 2 this season - is already being linked with a possible full-time F1 graduation as early as 2025, with Ferrari customer Haas appearing to be the most obvious landing spot.

However, BBC Sport’s chief F1 writer Andrew Benson has suggested that three other teams could also be interested in his services.

“Oliver Bearman's drive to seventh place on his debut for Ferrari was proof of nothing but his great talent,” Benson wrote.

“It was an outstanding performance, which was rightly lauded as indication of him being a potential future star.”

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
When asked if he deserves a seat for next year during a BBC Q&A, Benson replied: “Without doubt - and his team-mate Charles Leclerc, among others, said as much.

“Where is it likely to be? Bearman is a member of the Ferrari driver academy, and they won't be wanting to let him go. So the obvious candidate is Haas, which is a close partner of Ferrari.

"But quite a few teams are likely to be interested in him after his performance in Saudi Arabia, so Ferrari could just as easily do a deal with Williams, Sauber, or perhaps even Alpine.”

Bearman, who has earned glowing praise from the likes of Charles Leclerc and Hamilton, admitted he is hopeful that “a door could open” for a permanent F1 seat in 2025.

"I don't know what else I can do because I don't think I'll be in F1 for the rest of the year,” Bearman said in Jeddah. "So that was my goal, to do a great showing this weekend.

"I think I did a decent job, so that's alright and that's all I can do, keep pushing in F2 and cross my fingers, that's it.”

Speaking about Haas, who share a close relationship with Ferrari, Bearman added: "I have a lot of practices with Haas this year, so I'm looking forward to building up a relationship and gaining more miles in the car.

"And hopefully a door could open there [for 2025], that would be fantastic.”

Haas pair Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg are both out of contract at the end of the season. 

