Charles Leclerc questioned about Lewis Hamilton “threat” at Ferrari in F1 2025

Charles Leclerc has been asked if he sees Lewis Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari as a threat.

(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes…

Charles Leclerc sees Lewis Hamilton’s impending arrival at the Ferrari F1 team as an opportunity, rather than a threat.

The seven-time world champion will become Leclerc’s teammate at Ferrari from 2025 after making a blockbuster switch from Mercedes, a move which rocked the F1 world when it was announced last month.

Speaking to ex-F1 driver-turned commentator Martin Brundle for an interview with Sky at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Leclerc was asked if he sees Hamilton as a threat - or an opportunity.

"At the end he is a seven-times world champion and he’s got such a huge experience, so I think I see that as more of an opportunity,” Leclerc replied.

Leclerc thinks Hamilton’s move is a good thing for Ferrari and believes the 39-year-old Briton will bring valuable experience to the team.

“I’ve been in Ferrari since 2019 now and the fact that he’s coming from such a strong team, with so many years winning so many races and the other teams he has been to before that, brings a lot of experience and a different point of view,” he added. “I think that’s going to be a big thing.”

A direct consequence of Hamilton’s move is that Carlos Sainz will be forced to make way, leaving him without a drive for next season.

But Leclerc is confident his current teammate won’t have any trouble securing a seat for 2025.

“On one hand I’m sure it’s difficult. On the other I’m sure it will give him many other opportunities,” he said.

“We have a really good relationship. Outside of the car we share a lot of interests but we both want to win. I’m pretty sure there will be many other doors that will open to him.”

Sainz has been linked as a direct replacement for Hamilton at Mercedes, with negotiations between the Spaniard and German manufacturer reportedly already under way. 

