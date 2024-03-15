Toto Wolff addresses speculation over losing key Mercedes ally to Ferrari

Toto Wolff has addressed speculation that Jerome d'Ambrosio will leave Mercedes for Ferrari.

The former Virgin and Lotus F1 driver has been heavily linked with a switch to Ferrari, following Lewis Hamilton.

D’Ambrosio has been part of Mercedes’ senior management since last year, acting as a stand-in for Wolff as team principal at the Japanese and Qatar races in 2023.

His role has been centred around driver development, however, it looks like the Belgian could be off to Ferrari.

Speaking about the situation, Wolff said: “I think he’s with us at the moment.

“The situation is more for personal reasons, that he’s evaluating the options of what to do.

“I think it’s something he should speak about but all is good. We’ll see where that goes.”

The 38-year-old’s contract will reportedly expire at the end of this year and he wants a return to mainland Europe.

Prior to joining Mercedes, he worked alongside Wolff’s wife - Susie Wolff - at the Venturi Formula E team.

He was promoted to team principal when Wolff departed before leaving, ultimately joining Mercedes.

D’Ambrosio had a brief F1 career, starting out with Virgin Racing in 2011.

His final outing came at the 2012 Italian Grand Prix, replacing Romain Grosjean at Lotus, who had a race ban.