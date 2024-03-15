Christian Horner accuser set to ‘lodge an appeal’ in the coming days

The woman who accused Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour is set to “lodge an appeal in the coming days”.

According to Telegraph Sport, the female employee wants to appeal after Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an independent investigation.

The news surrounding the appeal is later than anticipated because the woman changed legal representation to deal with it.

The saga has been ongoing with the Red Bull employee suspended by the team following concerns around the accuracy of her evidence.

Horner has remained in charge of Red Bull since the allegations emerged at the start of February.

The 50-year-old was present at the team’s launch, and then on the pit wall in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Horner has maintained that he is innocent, urging everyone to move on when addressing the situation to the media last week in Jeddah.

However, the story has had a number of repercussions for the Red Bull team as a whole.

After alleged material from the investigation was leaked to journalists and team principals in Bahrain, Jos Verstappen made some strong comments claiming that Horner risks tearing the team apart.

Shortly after, it transpired that Verstappen was speaking to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, leading to intense speculation over Max’s future.

In Saudi Arabia, things escalated with Helmut Marko’s future in question.

This came after some reports suggested Marko was behind the aforementioned leak as part of an internal ‘civil war’ at Red Bull amid the Horner situation.

Things have calmed down since ahead of next weekend’s Australian Grand Prix with Red Bull taking back-to-back wins.

However, an appeal will only keep the saga in the spotlight.