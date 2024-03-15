‘Lewis Hamilton not as consistent as Max Verstappen’ as Ferrari contribution questioned

Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has questioned how much Lewis Hamilton will be able to “contribute” to Ferrari’s success in 2025.

Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of this season, bringing an end to his long-term association with the German brand.

The seven-time world champion has endured a tough start with Mercedes in 2024, scoring just eight points - his worst start to a campaign since 2009.

Schumacher - who raced in F1 between 1997 and 2007 - feels Hamilton doesn’t have the “qualities” Max Verstappen has.

“He will certainly bring his expertise and insights, but I think Ferrari is already well on its way. Hamilton won’t be able to contribute too much,” Schumacher told formel1.de.

“I’m sure Vasseur wouldn’t pay that much money for nothing. He will offer and give Hamilton everything to ensure he can perform.

“Hamilton is of course a seven-time World Champion and a fantastic driver. But I don’t think he has the qualities that Verstappen has.

“I don’t think he is as consistent as Verstappen. And he cannot get that extra tenth out at any cost.”

Schumacher also questioned Hamilton’s commitment when the car isn’t competitive.

“Hamilton has to feel like he can win to be able to drive fast,” he added.

“So the question is will he keep up with the times when the new rules come in? Because with new rules, the driving style also changes, and he may have difficulty with that.”

Former Renault boss - and manager of Fernando Alonso - Flavio Briatore has also raised similar concerns.

“He is one of those drivers who doesn’t put much effort into it if the car isn’t good,” he told RAI.