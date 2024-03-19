Eddie Jordan spots Fernando Alonso F1 retirement “indiciation”

Eddie Jordan has put forward a theory that Fernando Alonso is contemplating retirement.

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Legendary F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has spotted something which suggests that Fernando Alonso is thinking about retiring.

Alonso is out of contract at the end of the 2024 F1 season, making him one of 12 drivers available on the market.

At 42, Alonso is comfortably the oldest driver on the grid, and he’s questioned his own future, stating that he will decide within the opening few races if he wants to remain in F1.

Alonso could stay at Aston Martin if he decides to remain in F1, but a move to Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement is likely the most appealing.

The two-time world champion hasn’t won in F1 since 2013, although he led Aston Martin’s resurgence last year to eight podium finishes.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan feels that Alonso should have achieved more in F1.

“You have these Spanish superstars at the moment. Whether they’re in Tennis or football, I think he will stay [in F1]. He’s a world champion,” he said.

“He should have been, in my opinion, I have been critical of his somewhat management skills or people have managed him as he should have won at least four or five championships because he’s that talented.”

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…

Jordan believes the fact Alonso has purchased a news boat is “indication” that he’s thinking about retirement.

The former Jordan GP boss revealed that he - and podcast co-host David Coulthard - did the same before quitting the sport.

“I just feel now that he’s probably calculating, he’s bought a new boat,” he added. “That’s often an indication to me because I know you bought a boat at the time and then retired gracefully after that - I did the same

“People have a habit of buying boats and retiring. Let’s see what happens but Fernando should be in Formula 1.

“He’s such an exciting driver and as long as he wants to do it there’s always a place there in my heart for him.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
30 mins ago
Marco Melandri helping Axel Bassani: ‘I have a lot of experience to help him’
Axel Bassani
Axel Bassani
MotoGP
News
47 mins ago
Bezzecchi: Portimao “complicated, demanding, fun” | Di Giannantonio: “top five can be a goal”
Marco Bezzecchi, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Marco Bezzecchi, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
F1
News
1 hour ago
Esteban Ocon “never scared” of Max Verstappen during karting rivalry
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the FanZone Stage. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and Esteban Ocon (FRA)…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Andrea Iannone: “I stopped following MotoGP and started following WorldSBK”
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Joan Mir: ‘More potential’ at Portimao | Luca Marini ‘curious to see how the Honda goes’
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
What Fermin Aldeguer moving to Ducati means for the rest of their MotoGP line-up
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly becomes co-owner of French football club
Pierre Gasly (FRA), Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Pierre Gasly (FRA), Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
MotoGP
Feature
3 hours ago
Countdown, slipstream messages to help riders meet MotoGP's tyre pressure rules
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Felipe Massa provides update on lawsuit: “Every possibility to win the case”
Felipe Massa (BRA) FIA Drivers' Commission President. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Felipe Massa (BRA) FIA Drivers' Commission President. Formula 1 World…