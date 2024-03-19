Eddie Jordan spots Fernando Alonso F1 retirement “indiciation”

Legendary F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has spotted something which suggests that Fernando Alonso is thinking about retiring.

Alonso is out of contract at the end of the 2024 F1 season, making him one of 12 drivers available on the market.

At 42, Alonso is comfortably the oldest driver on the grid, and he’s questioned his own future, stating that he will decide within the opening few races if he wants to remain in F1.

Alonso could stay at Aston Martin if he decides to remain in F1, but a move to Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement is likely the most appealing.

The two-time world champion hasn’t won in F1 since 2013, although he led Aston Martin’s resurgence last year to eight podium finishes.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan feels that Alonso should have achieved more in F1.

“You have these Spanish superstars at the moment. Whether they’re in Tennis or football, I think he will stay [in F1]. He’s a world champion,” he said.

“He should have been, in my opinion, I have been critical of his somewhat management skills or people have managed him as he should have won at least four or five championships because he’s that talented.”

Jordan believes the fact Alonso has purchased a news boat is “indication” that he’s thinking about retirement.

The former Jordan GP boss revealed that he - and podcast co-host David Coulthard - did the same before quitting the sport.

“I just feel now that he’s probably calculating, he’s bought a new boat,” he added. “That’s often an indication to me because I know you bought a boat at the time and then retired gracefully after that - I did the same

“People have a habit of buying boats and retiring. Let’s see what happens but Fernando should be in Formula 1.

“He’s such an exciting driver and as long as he wants to do it there’s always a place there in my heart for him.”