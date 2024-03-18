Jos Verstappen: Max "doesn't like" questions about Christian Horner scandal

Max Verstappen “doesn’t like” questions about the scandal that has swirled around Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner, according to his father Jos.

Horner was cleared by Red Bull GmbH of wrongdoing in a misconduct investigation ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix following a complaint lodged by a now-suspended female colleague.

The controversy has not gone away amid a backdrop of reported political turmoil and tension within the Red Bull camp.

Following his son’s victory in Bahrain, Verstappen Sr claimed the team would “explode” if Horner stayed on in his role, before inferring that the three-time world champion could quit Red Bull.

Speculation of a shock switch to Mercedes was fuelled when it emerged over the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend that Helmet Marko was facing suspension over various media leaks relating to the Horner saga, only for Red Bull’s motorsport advisor to confirm he would be staying put.

That came after a show of strong public support from Verstappen, who effectively threatened to walk away from Red Bull if Marko were to depart the team.

It has since been revealed that Verstappen has a break clause in his contract that is directly tied to Marko’s own future.

Speaking to Belgian radio and television network Sporza, Verstappen Sr provided new insight into the rumoured Red Bull ‘power struggle’.

“It’s part of it, but it’s also necessary to calm down,” he said. “It is necessary to regain calm in the team, but given the circumstances it will take some time, I think.

“I can’t say much about it. Hopefully they can concentrate on racing again soon, because that’s what it’s all about.

“The important thing is that he [Max] keeps winning, whatever he does. The car is running very well and between the engineers and him there is also nothing wrong.

“Max can switch off a certain part, only he gets a lot of questions about it. He doesn’t like that, but it’s part of Formula 1.”

Speaking in Saudi Arabia, Horner said it is “time to draw a line under” the controversy and move on.

On Friday, it emerged that the female employee suspended by Red Bull has appealed the verdict to dismiss her grievance.