Max Verstappen’s exit clause ‘added recently without Red Bull’s F1 team knowing’

Max Verstappen’s exit clause was reportedly only added to his contract recently, and was put in place without the knowledge of the Red Bull F1 team.

The existence of an astonishing break clause in Verstappen’s contract which would allow him to walk away from Red Bull if motorsport advisor and close ally Helmut Marko were to leave recently emerged.

And insiders have now revealed that the addition of the break clause was not part of Verstappen’s original contract extension - signed back in 2022 - and was “put in place unilaterally by the Verstappens and Marko without Red Bull’s F1 team, nor [Red Bull team principal Christian] Horner, knowing anything about it at the time”, Motorsport report.

According to Motorsport, Marko was able to do this because as one of Red Bull Racing’s two directors, he is able to act on the team’s behalf.

Verstappen’s future has been the subject of intense debate in recent weeks following the controversy around Horner and political turmoil within the team.

The saga surrounding Red Bull took a fresh twist when it emerged on the eve of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that Marko was facing an internal investigation and possible suspension over information which had been leaked to the media relating to the Horner scandal.

Three-time world champion Verstappen effectively threatened to quit Red Bull if Marko was not kept on, saying: "If such an important pillar falls away, that's not good for my situation as well.

"My loyalty to [Marko] is very big. I've always expressed this to everyone within the team, everyone high up, that he's an important part in my decision-making for all the time in the future as well within the team.”

Less than 24 hours later, Marko confirmed he would be staying with the team following talks with Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

Nevertheless, the situation has fuelled speculation about Verstappen’s future and has caught the attention of Red Bull's rival Mercedes, who are searching for a new driver for 2025 following Lewis Hamilton’s shock decision to join Ferrari.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted he would “love” to lure Verstappen to Mercedes.

When asked if Verstappen was Mercedes’ top target, Wolff replied: "This is a decision that Max needs to take and there is no team up and down the grid who wouldn't do handstands to have him in the car."