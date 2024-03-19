Felipe Massa provides update on lawsuit: “Every possibility to win the case”

Felipe Massa breaks his silence after formally launching legal proceedings against the FIA, FOM and Bernie Ecclestone.

Felipe Massa (BRA) FIA Drivers' Commission President. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Felipe Massa believes he has “every possibility” of winning the legal case surrounding the 2008 F1 world championship.

It was announced last week that Massa had formally launched legal proceedings against the FIA, FOM and ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.

Brazilian law firm Vieira Rezende Advogados confirmed that Massa is “seeking declarations” that the FIA breached its own regulations by failing to properly investigate ‘Crashgate’ at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008.

Massa ultimately lost the 2008 F1 drivers’ championship to Lewis Hamilton by one point.

He feels that without ‘Crashgate’ taking place, he’d have won the title.

Massa is also seeking a minimum of $80 million in compensation.

The former Ferrari driver was present at Formula E’s Sao Paulo ePrix over the weekend.

(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Felipe Massa (BRA) FIA Drivers' Commission President in Sprint parc
Coincidentally, Ecclestone was present at the race as well.

"I think I've said everything I'm supposed to say about that," Massa told RacingNews365 in an interview.

"I said in the interviews, it's something that we will fight until the end, and this is the only thing I can say, it does not depend on me anymore.

"It depends on the lawyers. We have a very, very good group of people, professional people working on that.

"I really believe that we have a bigger case and every possibility to win the case. But to be honest, it's not on me anymore.

"The only thing I can say is that we are fighting for the justice, because it was not fair what happened to me.

"As I said, that's the only thing I can say, I'm here to talk about Formula E."

