Carlos Sainz “expected” to return to F1 action in Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari expect Carlos Sainz to be back in action at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Sainz was forced to miss the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

The Spaniard successfully underwent surgery and was back in the F1 paddock on Saturday in Saudi Arabia to support the team.

Ahead of this weekend in Melbourne, Ferrari released the following statement.

“Carlos Sainz is expected to be back in the car, having had to miss Jeddah with appendicitis,” it read.

“He and teammate Charles Leclerc will most likely be fighting at the front of the field, as they have done in the first two rounds.”

Ferrari will have junior driver Oliver Bearman on standby, who is set to return to F2 action this weekend.

Bearman performed magnificently as Sainz’s replacement in Jeddah, finishing seventh ahead of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

On the other side of the garage, Charles Leclerc finished a comfortable third behind the two Red Bulls.

So far, it’s been a strong start to the year for Ferrari, aside from Red Bull.

“The Albert Park track is a favourite with the drivers and one where Ferrari has always enjoyed a lot of support,” team boss Frederic Vasseur said.

“We expect to be front runners on this track which could produce a similar pecking order to the one seen in Jeddah.

“We intend adopting an aggressive approach with the aim of putting pressure on the team [Red Bull] that’s won the first two races.”