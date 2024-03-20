Christian Horner given Red Bull “damage” warning: “Resign as soon as possible”

Ralf Schumacher has told Christian Horner to "resign as soon as possible".

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has told Christian Horner to “resign as soon as possible” to avoid bringing “immense damage” to Red Bull.

Horner’s position as Red Bull team principal has been under great scrutiny after he was investigated following allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a female employee.

The 50-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing and has remained in charge of the team so far this season, but the drama hasn’t stopped there.

Jos Verstappen called on Horner to step down, stating that the ongoing saga risked tearing the team apart.

While Max Verstappen publicly backed Helmut Marko, who was speculated to be involved in leaking the material from Horner’s investigation.

The ongoing situation has led to intense speculation about Verstappen’s future, linking him with Mercedes and now Aston Martin.

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,
Schumacher - who raced in F1 from 1997 to 2007 - believes the “chaos” will continue to remain if Horner stays in charge.

“It became problematic for me when he portrayed himself as a victim in the press conference in Saudi Arabia,” he told SPORT1.

“I’m sorry for his family, yes, but there was only one person who started this whole thing: him. I think it can no longer be denied that he and his personal assistant must have become very close. I can’t accept that he keeps saying he doesn’t want to talk about it in detail.

“I can say from my own experience when it comes to my divorce: Yes, it is difficult at the beginning when such a private matter is carried out in public.

“But there comes a time when we have to talk about it because in the end it’s what’s best for all parties. For example, you don’t hear anything from Horner’s employee and that’s not good. Nobody talks about her.

“One thing is certain: As long as this chaos remains, it will do immense damage to Red Bull. Horner said that no one is more important than the team. Therefore, he should follow this command and resign as soon as possible.”

