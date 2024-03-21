Lewis Hamilton has "never" backed FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Lewis Hamilton says the president of F1’s governing body the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has “never” had his support.

The seven-time world champion’s comments came as he called out a lack of accountability and transparency in F1 in the wake of several recent controversies that have overshadowed the sport.

Ben Sulayem, who has ruled the FIA since being elected in December 2021, was cleared by his own organisation’s ethics committee on Wednesday after claims he interfered with races in Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas last season.

Hamilton was asked in a news conference ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix if Ben Sulayem still had his backing as FIA president, to which he replied: “He never has.”

On Wednesday, Susie Wolff, the head of all-female racing series F1 Academy and wife of Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, announced she had filed a criminal complaint against the FIA.

Wolff’s legal action was hailed as “brave” by Hamilton, who said he hoped it would bring about needed change in the sport.

"I love that she's taken it out of this [F1] world, because there is a real lack of accountability here, within this sport, within the FIA, things that are happening behind closed doors, there is no transparency, there is really no accountability, and we need that.

"I think the fans need that. How can you trust the sport and what is happening here if you don't have that?

"Hopefully this stand that she's taking now will create change, will have a positive impact, and especially for women.”

Hamilton also appeared to reference the controversy around Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, though he did not directly reference him.

Horner was cleared of wrongdoing following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour that were made against him by a now-suspended female colleague.

The woman has since lodged an official complaint about Horner’s behaviour with the FIA.

"It is still a male-dominated sport, and we're living in a time where the message is if you file a complaint, you will be fired, and that is a terrible narrative to be projecting to the world, especially when we're talking about inclusivity here in the sport," Hamilton said.

"We need to make sure we stay true to the core values."