Daniel Ricciardo told “we need to see more” as doubt arises over RB suitability

Daniel Ricciardo is under “huge pressure” and might not suit his RB car, David Croft thinks.

Ricciardo has endured a challenging start to the F1 2024 season.

Even fellow Aussie, and former F1 champion, Alan Jones has questioned whether Ricciardo is past his best.

“He’s under huge pressure,” Crofty told Fox Sports Australia before Ricciardo's home race at the Australian Grand Prix, where he eventually finished P13.

“Ricciardo has not started the season that well.

“I’m sure the RB will be a better car in time. It might not be the best car for him at the moment.

“But he’s been beaten by his teammate, and you have to judge yourself against your teammate, and that’s not in Daniel’s favour.

“I still think Daniel’s a fine driver.

“I think he deserves his place in the grid, but we need to see more from him, and that will be the message getting through to him.”

Ricciardo entered this year hoping that some impressive results could propel him into a Red Bull, alongside Max Verstappen, in 2025.

But Sergio Perez has responded to the pressure that he faces to cling onto his seat, while Ricciardo has been outshone by younger alternatives.

RB - last season named AlphaTauri - kept faith with Ricciardo this year despite Liam Lawson impressing while replacing the veteran Australia during an injury absence last season.

Lawson is looming in the wings, ready for his first full-time F1 race seat.

Crofty warned: “Liam Lawson is there and he’s ready.

“(RB’s) reason for being is to bring young drivers through. Is that Daniel Ricciardo?”

F1 journalist Mark Hughes joined the questioning of Ricciardo.

He said on The Race F1 podcast: “Far from is he on a trajectory still to be in the Red Bull, I’d say is he on a trajectory to still be in the RB?”

Worryingly for Ricciardo, the New Zealand Herald reported after the Australian Grand Prix that he has a time limit to prove his worth.

Reportedly a two-race ultimatum has been handed to Ricciardo which could result in him being replaced by Liam Lawson in Miami.