Red Bull’s set-up “not yet right” as Charles Leclerc’s pace catches attention

Charles Leclerc’s “very impressive” long-run pace at the F1 Australian Grand Prix has caught the attention of Red Bull, says Helmut Marko.

The Ferrari driver was 0.381 seconds faster than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in second practice to tease the prospect of a closer battle this weekend after the reigning world champion dominated the first two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Although Marko was impressed by Leclerc’s pace, particularly on the race simulations, he insists Red Bull have more time to find with set-up improvements.

“We need to make improvements. The car is not bad, but Leclerc has set a pace that still needs a lot of fine-tuning, I think. In general, you have to say that the field is getting closer together,” Marko told Sky Germany.

Red Bull’s motorsport advisor did suggest the gap between Leclerc and Verstappen in FP2 was down to Ferrari using high engine modes.

“I think Ferrari drove at full power in the qualifying simulation,” he said. “Not us. That's why I don't see the three-tenths [gap] as critical.

“But the long run was very impressive. Our set-up is not yet right.”

Verstappen lamented a “messy” Friday after being sidelined for nearly half of second practice while Red Bull fixed damage to his floor which was incurred when he ran wide in FP1.

The Dutchman says he sees nothing from Ferrari that worries him.

“I think it was alright,” Verstappen said. “I think Ferrari is quick but, from our side, I think there are also a few more things that we can fine-tune.

“So, nothing crazy, nothing worrying. I think, yeah, we just need to fine-tune a little bit the car.”

Leclerc, meanwhile, believes Melbourne will provide Ferrari with their “best shot” of challenging Red Bull so far this season.