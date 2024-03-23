Front-row starter Carlos Sainz still in “a lot of discomfort” after surgery

Carlos Sainz still experiencing discomfort after starring in F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…

Carlos Sainz has admitted he is still experiencing “a lot of discomfort and weird feelings” on his return to the cockpit of his Ferrari F1 car at the Australian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard was forced to sit out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix just two weeks ago due to needing immediate surgery to remove his appendix, but has been able to return to action in Melbourne.

Sainz turned in an impressive performance in qualifying to get within 0.270 seconds of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as he claimed a spot on the front row and outpaced Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks, a lot of days in bed waiting to see if I could make it to this weekend," Sainz said after qualifying.

"To put it on the front row after leading through qualifying, I was almost not believing it, especially after how tough it's been.

"I'm very happy to be challenging the Red Bulls this weekend. I was a bit rusty at the beginning yesterday but then I got up to speed and I could finally find the pace and feeling good with a car.

"I'm not gonna lie. I'm not in my most comfortable state when I'm driving out there, but I can get it done.

"A lot of discomfort and weird feelings but no pain, so it allows me to push for a flat out.”

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…

Although he is not experiencing any pain while driving, Sainz conceded he is not yet “100 percent” comfortable behind the wheel.

“I think it's impossible to feel 100% after spending seven to 10 days in bed like I did just trying to recover,” he explained.

“But the good thing, you know, is that I had no pain. I just have the discomfort, and obviously everything feels a bit weird inside, but I can push. Especially today, I could push flat out.

“Yesterday, I took it easy at the beginning, Had to do some tweaks to the seat, to the belts, to the brake pedal. But today, you know, when the adrenaline came up in quali and I could close the visor and go for it, I could go for it, which is a good thing.

“Hopefully tomorrow I still do another step of recovery, putting a lot of emphasis on physiotherapy and recovery, you know, these days. All of it is focused around it and hopefully tomorrow I can be OK.”

Asked if he thinks he can beat Verstappen in the grand prix, Sainz replied: I think nowadays you need to be 100% to beat Max and today I wasn't. And probably due to that, I missed out on pole.

“I think today if I would have done 100% good job, pole position could have been possible. I need to be 100% to beat Max. I will give it my absolute everything to do it because it's been a while since Singapore, and he's been on that top step since.

“But yeah, if there's one weekend where we have a good pace, it's this one. Tricky track to overtake, tricky on tyres. So who knows? I think we might have a chance.” 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
54 mins ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Full Qualifying Results
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
MotoGP
News
55 mins ago
Enea Bastianini claims pole as Marc Marquez and Brad Binder crash
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
History repeating itself as Lewis Hamilton’s ‘spikes’ of hope for Merc ‘disappear’
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
Results
1 hour ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Saturday Practice Results
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
MotoGP
1 hour ago
Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao: Qualifying and sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Front-row starter Carlos Sainz still in “a lot of discomfort” after surgery
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Superpole Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Moto2
Results
2 hours ago
2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Practice (3) Results
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
2 hours ago
Alex Albon wants to payback "true gentleman” Logan Sargeant with points
Alex Albon is using teammate Logan Sargeant's chassis
Alex Albon is using teammate Logan Sargeant's chassis