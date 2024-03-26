Details of Christian Horner scandal could go public if employee goes to tribunal

The private details of the controversy around Christian Horner could go public if the Red Bull employee takes her case to an independent tribunal, it has been reported.

If the now-suspended female staff member’s appeal against the dismissal of grievance is unsuccessful, a tribunal would “potentially” put the private details of the case into the public domain, according to The Guardian.

Red Bull have refused to release details of the case or the investigation’s findings, citing confidentiality, but it has emerged that could change if the complainant takes the case to an employment tribunal in the event her appeal is rejected.

“It’s like a roadmap, these are the stops along the way,” legal expert Tania Goodman told The Guardian.

“If an employee has a complaint or grievance, they raise it internally, perhaps informally at first but if it’s not resolved then it becomes formal and is investigated and considered, usually as part of a grievance hearing after which an outcome is given.

“If the employee is not happy with the decision, then they can appeal internally and at the end of that process if they’re still not satisfied they can go to an employment tribunal.

“In those circumstances [going to an employment tribunal] the confidentiality that attaches to internal procedures would no longer apply.

“A final hearing is open to the public during which information about the case is available including the nature of the complaints, witness evidence, submissions, the tribunal’s conclusions, and a written judgment.”

Accusations of inappropriate and controlling behaviour were made against Horner but the Red Bull team principal was cleared of wrongdoing on the eve of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after an external lawyer was appointed to investigate the claims.

One day later, an email containing a cache of messages purporting to involve Horner and the woman was leaked to the FIA, F1, team principals and media.

Horner has always denied the allegations and said at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that the time had come to “draw a line under” the scandal that has overshadowed the start of the 2024 F1 season.

The Guardian report the complaint was originally raised last November but “remained private for a long period of time before it was leaked to the press and then confirmed by Red Bull GmbH in early February”.