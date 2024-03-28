Lewis Hamilton tipped to win eighth F1 title after making “right decision”

Has Lewis Hamilton made the "right decision" in joining Ferrari? An ex-F1 team boss thinks so.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix,
Former Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner believes Lewis Hamilton has made the “right decision” in joining Ferrari.

Hamilton shocked the F1 world at the start of February when it was confirmed he would be leaving Mercedes at the end of the season to make a blockbuster switch to rivals Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion activated a break clause in his Mercedes contract, signed only last summer, in order to join Ferrari on a multi-year deal.

With Mercedes enduring a difficult start to the season for the third campaign in a row, ex-Haas team principal Steiner says it looks like Hamilton has made the right call.

"It looks like he is making the right decision," Steiner told Sky Sports News. "He did it when he left McLaren to go to Mercedes, so maybe he got this one right as well.

"But I think for him it's more about the new challenge. He has been at the team for 11 years, won six championships, good relationships there.

"I think it's just the last step of his career he wants a new challenge. And obviously, your last challenge being Ferrari, it's a nice thing to have the opportunity to do.”

Hamilton has not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and has been unable to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world title since his controversial defeat to Max Verstappen three years ago.

But Steiner would not put it past Hamilton to achieve the record and end Ferrari’s long drought for an F1 world championship in the process. 

"I think nothing is impossible. In 2026 there are completely new regulations engine and chassis wise, so the cars are being redone then,” Steiner added.

"And if he gets a little bit luck and is in the right place, if Ferrari produces a good car, it could be possible that he gets his eighth championship.”

