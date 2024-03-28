Guenther Steiner makes Max Verstappen prediction with ‘calmed down’ verdict

Guenther Steiner has made a prediction about Max Verstappen's F1 future.

(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max…

Former Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner reckons Max Verstappen will stay at Red Bull after noting how the situation at the team has “calmed down”.

The reigning world champion has found himself linked with a shock switch to replace the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes after doubts were cast over his Red Bull future.

Speculation has been rife amid off-track turmoil at Red Bull following the controversy around team principal Christian Horner and a subsequent falling out with Verstappen’s father, Jos.

Explosive comments from Verstappen Sr at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix fuelled suggestions that his son could quit Red Bull, while the three-time world champion effectively threatened to leave when there was brief uncertainty over the future of motorsport advisor Helmet Marko.

But the turbulence around Red Bull appears to have eased and Verstappen reiterated at the recent Australian Grand Prix that he intends to see out the remainder of his contract, which runs to 2028.

“I think it has calmed down lately, what is going on there," Steiner told Sky Sports News. 

(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with…

"So I think getting out of the contract would be not easy for him. We don't have insight to the contract but I think it's also a good team to drive for at this moment.

"In Max's own interest, he likes the car there, he likes the team so if there is not anything really disturbing him personally, I think he doesn't really want to move.

“He's won so much with that team, the team gave him the opportunity in the beginning to get into F1, so I think if they get the personal relationships going again, he will be staying.”

However, if Verstappen were to leave Red Bull, Steiner reckons Mercedes would be his most likely destination, with Toto Wolff admitting the Silver Arrows would “love” to secure the Dutchman’s services.

"I think everyone in Formula 1 at the moment is interested in Max Verstappen," Steiner added. "It's more about where he wants to go.

"It could be Mercedes, who obviously have got a free seat with Lewis going to Ferrari. Aston Martin as well is a possibility, but I think if Max goes somewhere, I guess he would go to Mercedes."

