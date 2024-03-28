Lando Norris urged to show “more fight” and “viscousness” to end F1 win wait

Eddie Jordan has urged Lando Norris to show "more fight" on track.

3rd place Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
3rd place Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…

Eddie Jordan has called on Lando Norris to show “more fight” if he’s going to end his long wait for an F1 victory.

After finishing third at the Australian Grand Prix, Norris broke Nick Heidfeld’s record for most podiums without a victory.

Norris had two near-misses in 2021, finishing second behind Daniel Ricciardo at the Italian Grand Prix.

His best chance came in Russia, leading the majority of the race before losing out on the win to Lewis Hamilton after mistiming the switch to the intermediates.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan explained what Norris needs to do to become the next British world champion.

“He’s revered isn’t he? He’s loved,” he said. “He’s a good looking boy. His parents are gorgeous people. He is everything that every father would want to have in their son.

“He’s a really good example, well behaved, well educated and knows his place. I just want to see more fight there. I want to see more viciousness. Could he have won one of them 14 grands prix? He might have won one or two of them. I just want to see more action, real fight, real determination.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…

“When he gets that… remember what was the standout feature of Nigel Mansell? He believed he could beat anybody, anybody, and the fact is his talent was possibly in certain areas nowhere near as good as some of the guys he was beating because mentally his mind, no one could pass him and that was it.

“I just want to see more of that while belief and commitment, and passion in Lando. You could be surprised. We could be looking at another British world champion because he’s that good.”

Jordan warned Norris to “take care” of Oscar Piastri, who continues to up his game in his second F1 season.

“He also has to take care. He has to take care because Oscar is no slouch that’s for certain,” he added. 

“I am super impressed how he’s started his second season because very often the second season in Formula 1 as you well know David [Coulthard, co-host] is a huge transition because you’ve got rid of going to the party and you’re now in the hardcore game. You’ve got to perform. Oscar is doing that.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
11 mins ago
Lando Norris urged to show “more fight” and “viscousness” to end F1 win wait
3rd place Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
3rd place Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Sam Lowes: Race 2 ‘disappointing, a bit of a baptism of fire for me’
Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
MotoGP
Feature
1 hour ago
Marquez: Acosta to achieve MotoGP victories ‘this year’, ‘let's see if he can fight for the championship”
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
‘Horribly exposed’ George Russell was ‘incredibly vulnerable’ in late crash
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Carlos Sainz tipped to form all-Spanish Aston Martin F1 line-up for 2025
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Latest News

WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Alex Lowes ‘happy’ after damage limitation at a circuit that’s ‘not the easiest for us’
Alex Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, Race 2, 24 March
Alex Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, Race 2, 24 March
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Pedro Acosta unseen podium celebration: ‘Shall we remove the L’
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Mercedes’ alarming confession about the W15’s biggest weakness
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
4 hours ago
Mercedes still in the dark over Lewis Hamilton’s engine after “catastrophic loss”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3…