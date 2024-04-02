Lewis Hamilton reveals Michael Jordan chat as he plans post-F1 career

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he spoke to a number of sporting legends, including NBA star Michael Jordan, to seek advice about what he will do once he retires from F1.

At 39, Hamilton is the second-oldest F1 driver on the grid behind Fernando Alonso.

However, the seven-time world champion has no intention to hang up his racing boots any time soon with Hamilton joining Ferrari from next season.

While Hamilton has endured a difficult start to 2024, he still remains motivated to succeed in F1 as he looks to break the record for most drivers’ titles.

Hamilton continues to be busy away from the world of F1, dipping his toe into a variety of projects ranging from fashion or improving diversity within motorsport as a whole.

In a wide-ranging interview with GQ Magazine, Hamilton explained how conversations with the likes of Jordan, Boris Becker and Serena Williams has helped him plan ahead.

"I’d spoken to so many amazing athletes, from Boris Becker to Serena Williams, even Michael Jordan," Hamilton said.

“Talking to greats that I’ve met along the way, who are retired—or some that are still in competition—and the fear of what’s next, the lack of preparation for what’s next. A lot of them said: ‘I stopped too early.’ Or: ‘Stayed too long.’ ‘When it ended, I didn’t have anything planned.’ ‘My whole world came crashing down because my whole life has been about that sport.’ ”

Hamilton clarified that film or fashion” is his likeliest next career move.

“I think it’s gonna be film and fashion," he added. "Firstly, I hadn’t even had, like, an acting lesson and I don’t want to be the one that lets this movie down. And then secondly, I just really didn’t have the time to dedicate to it."

Hamilton has endured his worst start to an F1 season in 2024, scoring just nine points in three races.