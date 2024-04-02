McLaren announce latest F1 restructure after shock David Sanchez exit

McLaren have announced another restructure to their F1 technical department following the surprise departure of David Sanchez.

Sanchez had only officially started working for the team in January following a period of gardening leave.

The ex-Ferrari engineer joined McLaren as part of a significant restructure after James Key had left.

Sanchez was technical director for car concept and performance - but will now leave the team after just three months.

McLaren boss Andrea Stella explained Sanchez’s shock departure in the team's press release.

“Following thoughtful discussions between David Sanchez and the Team Leadership, the mutual decision has been taken for David to leave the team," Stella said.

“Upon our joint reflection, it became apparent that the role, responsibilities, and ambitions associated with David’s position did not align with our original expectations when he agreed to join us in February 2023.

“Recognising this misalignment, both David and I agreed that it would be best to part ways now, so as to enable him to pursue other opportunities that will better leverage the full scale and breadth of his remarkable skillset.

“We greatly and gratefully value the contributions that David has made during his relatively short time with us, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

Stella himself will replace Sanchez on an interim basis, while Rob Marshall will assume the role of chief designer.

McLaren also confirmed that Niel Houldey will be technical director for engineering, while Peter Prodomou remains technical director aerodynamics.

Sanchez added: "I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this team. While the role we envisioned and had agreed to was not aligned with the reality of the position I found, I leave with respect for the leadership, admiration for the dedication of my colleagues, and appreciation for the openness and honesty in which we discussed and arrived at this decision.

“I wish this team continued success as it continues its journey to the front of the grid where it belongs. I look forward to my next challenge within F1.”