George Russell leaps to Lewis Hamilton’s defence after “already there” criticism

George Russell has defended Lewis Hamilton following a tough start to the 2024 F1 season.

(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and George Russell (GBR)…

George Russell has defended Lewis Hamilton after David Coulthard suggested that the seven-time world champion was already focusing on Ferrari.

Hamilton’s 12-year tenure with Mercedes will come to an end in December as he joins Ferrari for 2025.

The decision to join Ferrari seems to have been the right one given the two teams’ contrasting fortunes in the opening three rounds.

Ferrari stormed to a 1-2 finish in the Australian Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz taking the victory.

On the other hand, Mercedes suffered a double DNF, making it their worst start to a season in well over a decade.

Hamilton has been generally out-performed by Russell, losing out in all three qualifying sessions.

As a result, Coulthard criticised Hamilton: "He's just not been settled with this car and you can tell, you know, George is just honing the lap time right now and you can feel that Lewis is on the back foot.

"What we do know though, if he does find a window of performance, then you know he will deliver. But right now, it's looking like his decision to head off to Ferrari, mentally, he is already there."

However, Russell has defended his current teammate, insisting “nothing has changed” despite the Ferrari news.

"I think since Lewis' news, I think Lewis has been incredibly professional with the team and the working relationship with everybody within Mercedes is like nothing has changed whatsoever,” Russell said.

"And the team have been so great. They've given us both equal opportunities. It's always been that from the outset. And whenever upgrades are bringing [sic] to the car, it's going to both of us at the same time, whereas other teams they go one before the other.

"And that’s always the way at Mercedes. They want to give both drivers the best chance of achieving the best results and then going into next year, no matter who my team-mate is going to be, that will still continue to be the same."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
George Russell leaps to Lewis Hamilton’s defence after “already there” criticism
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and George Russell (GBR)…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Dani Pedrosa ‘strong and fast’ ahead of Jerez MotoGP wild-card
Dani Pedrosa, Sepang MotoGP test, 1 February
Dani Pedrosa, Sepang MotoGP test, 1 February
F1
News
4 hours ago
“Fussy” Daniel Ricciardo urged to make crucial change to halt F1 demise
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Joe Roberts: “If Trackhouse opportunity comes knocking...”
Joe Roberts, Moto2 race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Joe Roberts, Moto2 race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
5 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals Michael Jordan chat as he plans post-F1 career
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6 hours ago
Alex Rins concludes: I need something different to Fabio
Alex Rins, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Alex Rins, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
6 hours ago
“Big test” warning issued to Red Bull’s rivals ahead of Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
7 hours ago
McLaren announce latest F1 restructure after shock David Sanchez exit
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
MotoGP
News
8 hours ago
The six ways Liberty intends to ‘accelerate MotoGP growth’
Race start, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Race start, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March