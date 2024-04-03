Lewis Hamilton prepared to “call BS” if Brad Pitt F1 film isn’t authentic

Lewis Hamilton is determined to ensure his F1-inspired movie is "so authentic".

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with fans. Formula 1 World…

Lewis Hamilton says he is prepared to “call BS” on his F1-inspired movie if it does not look authentic.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is helping to create the hotly-anticipated Apple F1 movie starring Brad Pitt as a co-producer.

Filming for the project began at last year’s British Grand Prix and is set to continue until the end of the 2024 season. It is due to be released in 2025.

“My point was: Guys, this movie needs to be so authentic,” Hamilton told GQ Magazine.

“There’s two different fan groups that we have – like, the old originals, who from the day they’re born hear the [BBC] Grand Prix music every weekend and watch with their families, and the new generation that just learned about it today through Netflix.

“I felt my job really has been to try to call BS. ‘This would never happen.’ ‘This is how it would be.’ ‘This is how it could happen.’ Just giving them advice about what racing is really about and what, as a racing fan, would appeal and what would not.”

APEX F1 Cars on Track. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Qualifying Day.
APEX F1 Cars on Track. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, Hungarian…

Pitt and co-star Damson Idris will film scenes when they are driving the cars of the fictional Apex GP team, while stunt drivers are also being used. 

Hamilton said one of the coolest experiences of the project was “being at Silverstone and just finding out that Brad [Pitt] is actually a racer at heart. He’s genuinely got the abilities, the skills.”

“I think he’s always loved bikes. And so he’s watched a lot of motor racing,” he added.

“When I was younger, I worked at a driving school to help pay my bills, just getting around to these races and stuff. Companies would come with 70 people. And they’re on the wrong side of the road – they’re on the inside line driving towards an apex of a turn. Just no knowledge. Brad knew what part of the track to be on.”

Asked if he wants to blow other racing films out of the water, he replied: “I don’t feel competitive with these movies. But I guess we probably will be.”

