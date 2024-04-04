"Not a McLaren situation” - Daniel Ricciardo determined to end F1 2024 struggles

Daniel Ricciardo is fixed on ending his current F1 struggles and insists his difficult start to the 2024 season is “not a McLaren situation”.

Comparisons to Ricciardo’s miserable McLaren stint have been made after a torrid opening three races to the new campaign have left the RB driver under increasing pressure to raise his game.

The 34-year-old Australian has been outperformed by teammate Yuki Tsunoda so far and was at a loss to explain his deficit in both Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Ricciardo is determined to end his run of concerning form at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

"We're chasing a little bit of as always downforce, a bit of rear grip. To be honest, I struggled a little bit in the high speed in Melbourne and Saudi,” Ricciardo said.

"Saudi we did see we were down a bit, so we kind of felt like we had a bit of an explanation for that. But it was still the case in Melbourne through kind of Turn 9 and 10, where I was down a bit compared to Yuki.

"I think we probably focus a little bit of our set-up on those areas to give me that confidence. And then I think the low and medium speed stuff, we're pretty much there.

"It's not a McLaren situation. So I think it's just important now that I just keep working with my engineers, and we don't start taking too many suggestions or advice from the outside.

"Of course, I would have wanted more results from the first few races, I'm not happy with it. But it's important that we just stay on course, ultimately, and don't get sidetracked.”

While Ricciardo acknowledged he is under pressure amid speculation he could lose his drive during the season, he insists this predominantly comes from the expectations he places on himself.

“My answer is it is from me, more than anyone. I'm sure there is from the outside,” he explained.

"But I came into this season having a full pre-season, I had a really good winter, I trained my butt off, and I feel really good. So everything in my head and through my years of experience tells me that we should start the season firing on all cylinders.

"So yeah, that's where I'm like, 'okay, it hasn't really happened yet'. And it's been three races. But I know that I don't need to change anything, it'll come. It's just a little bit here and there.

"Whatever is maybe just missing at the moment will click, and I think it's one it's one weekend away from that.

"Even Melbourne, obviously, I was probably disappointed on paper with the weekend, of course, and not getting points, and the quali and all that.

“But when we kind of analyse the race, it wasn't as sad as it probably looked or seemed. We had good race pace. And I think there are some good things that we're taking, we just need to put it together now. And that I will do.

"I said I would in Melbourne, and I fell short. But I will do it this weekend."