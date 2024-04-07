Toto Wolff pinpoints “atrocious” Japanese GP issue that derailed Mercedes

Toto Wolff explains what he thinks ruined Mercedes' race at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes could have been on for a podium finish without “an atrocious first stint” at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Mercedes opted for a bold tyre strategy following an early red flag by switching Lewis Hamilton and George Russell onto the hard compound in an attempted one-stop.

But the team were ultimately forced to convert to a conventional two-stop and Russell could only finish seventh, two places ahead of Hamilton in ninth.

"We ended up where we started and it was just very difficult," Mercedes team principal Wolff told Sky F1.

"We had a second and third stint that was super quick and we would've been racing for a podium but an atrocious first stint.

"We need to find out what it was, was it too hot, were we over-managing?

"I think it was the right thing to do at the beginning because it looked pretty stable in terms of lap times.

"They were not pulling away too much, the direct competitors, but then it suddenly dropped like two seconds a lap and two and a half second per lap. In that moment it was clear it wouldn't last.”

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Although a frustrated Hamilton had called for Mercedes to “change the strategy” during the race, afterwards he admitted it would have made little difference.

"I don't know what the different strategy would've been, whether we stayed on the medium to start, but we still had two really terrible hard tyres to run through," the seven-time world champion said.

"The hard tyre was pretty bad, as I said, but the medium tyre was better. In hindsight, it looks like we should have had two medium tyres. But in general, the car was pretty bad today.”

Despite another disappointing race, Wolff is taking the positives from the weekend and insists Mercedes are going in the right direction.

“It’s better than it looks with the final result,” he said. “Also, in qualifying, there is lots that we have learned. It will get better from here.

"We need to be quick on all circuits. There is no excuse on temperature or track layouts. We need to sort it out.

“That’s why I said this is live testing for us. We’ve changed things massively. The car is becoming quicker.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
33 mins ago
‘Something I’m not used to’ - Charles Leclerc wants to fix recent F1 weakness
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
36 mins ago
Fernando Alonso teases Mercedes with ‘behind us, so not very attractive’ verdict
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Brad Binder hails Pedro Acosta and claims MotoGP is tougher for rookies today
Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lando Norris questions McLaren pit stop call after 'fighting a losing battle'
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with William Joseph (GBR) McLaren Race Engineer on the grid. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with William Joseph (GBR) McLaren…
F1
News
1 hour ago
“Totally flawless” Max Verstappen “could have gone faster” in Japanese Grand Prix
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in parc ferme.
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner …

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff pinpoints “atrocious” Japanese GP issue that derailed Mercedes
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
1 hour ago
George Russell “aggressive” but he escapes punishment for Oscar Piastri incident
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Alex Albon details Williams woe after Daniel Ricciardo crash at F1 Japanese GP
The Williams Racing FW46 of Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing is removed after he crashed out of the race. Formula 1
The Williams Racing FW46 of Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing is…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Sergio Perez sets deadline over Red Bull F1 future decision
Second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in parc ferme.
Second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner …