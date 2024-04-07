Lando Norris questions McLaren pit stop call after 'fighting a losing battle'

Lando Norris wants to discuss McLaren's Japanese Grand Prix strategy with the team.

(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with William Joseph (GBR) McLaren Race Engineer on the grid. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with William Joseph (GBR) McLaren…

Lando Norris wants to discuss McLaren’s strategy after disagreeing with the team’s decision to pit him earlier than his rivals at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

The Briton held onto third place in the early stages of Sunday’s race at Suzuka but ultimately dropped behind Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc and finished fifth.

Norris admitted he was frustrated to be “fighting a bit of a losing battle” against the Ferrari duo but also questioned McLaren’s call to pit him early on Lap 12.

“It was a tough race,” Norris told Sky F1. “I think compared to those guys who had better pace, compared to the Ferraris, just not enough.

“I think everything kind of fell back in-line in terms of Red Bull, Ferrari, us, which is a shame. It doesn’t feel great when you start third and just kind of go backwards and kind of feel like you’re just fighting a bit of a losing battle against these guys because they can just do a lot more. 

"They can go longer and extend to have a much bigger tyre delta.

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race Day. -
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…

“It’s hard to fight on a track like this, but we gave it a good shot, we did what we could have done. We’ve got the maximum points apart from these top two teams, which was all we could do.

“Charles did a good job to go that far on one set of tyres and then I’m kind of surprised we boxed as early as we did to be honest with you. Because that just put it in line with what Ferrari did, and we covered George [Russell] which I just didn’t think we maybe needed to do.

“This is something we’ll discuss during the briefing. Maybe a discussion of we could have done a better job for P4. It’s always difficult to make those decisions at the time, we didn’t even know that he was going to pit.”

Norris was quick to shoot down suggestions that McLaren and Ferrari are now ‘neck-and-neck’ in the battle behind Red Bull.

“No, Ferrari is clearly ahead,” Norris insisted. “They’ve been ahead all year, they’re still ahead.

“We’ve not changed anything, there’s no reason why we should be ahead.” 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
33 mins ago
‘Something I’m not used to’ - Charles Leclerc wants to fix recent F1 weakness
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
36 mins ago
Fernando Alonso teases Mercedes with ‘behind us, so not very attractive’ verdict
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Brad Binder hails Pedro Acosta and claims MotoGP is tougher for rookies today
Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lando Norris questions McLaren pit stop call after 'fighting a losing battle'
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with William Joseph (GBR) McLaren Race Engineer on the grid. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with William Joseph (GBR) McLaren…
F1
News
1 hour ago
“Totally flawless” Max Verstappen “could have gone faster” in Japanese Grand Prix
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in parc ferme.
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner …

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff pinpoints “atrocious” Japanese GP issue that derailed Mercedes
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
1 hour ago
George Russell “aggressive” but he escapes punishment for Oscar Piastri incident
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Alex Albon details Williams woe after Daniel Ricciardo crash at F1 Japanese GP
The Williams Racing FW46 of Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing is removed after he crashed out of the race. Formula 1
The Williams Racing FW46 of Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing is…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Sergio Perez sets deadline over Red Bull F1 future decision
Second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in parc ferme.
Second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner …