Ferrari bin ‘arguments’ on pit wall which bodes well for Lewis Hamilton arrival

Lewis Hamilton is set to find a Ferrari who have shed their reputation for poor decision-making

(L to R): Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Ferrari Team Principal with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Ferrari Team Principal with Lewis…

The improved professionalism of Ferrari during F1 grands prix has been praised, which will bode well for Lewis Hamilton’s entry to the team.

Hamilton arrives at Ferrari next year and, judging by the early rounds of this season, will find a team which has shed its reputation for shoddy decision-making and poor strategies.

Fred Vasseur’s reign as team principal has seen Ferrari - and Carlos Sainz - become the only non-Red Bull winner of a grand prix either last year or this year.

Vasseur credited “confidence” and “calmness” of his staff for improved decisions on the pit wall.

“Fred’s interview was telling,” Sky Sports’ Bernie Collins analysed.

“He has come on board and it seems calmer.

“We’re not hearing the ‘Safety Car coming out, pit, don’t pit’ arguments that we heard in the past.

“It does seem like they make a decision, stick to it, everyone is on board.

“It seems much more together than Ferrari have been in the past.

“A lot of it is just giving the strategists or the race engineers - the experts in the field - when they make a decision, it shouldn’t be for upper management to say ‘I don’t agree’.

“They are obviously allowing trust across the pitwall for those with the knowledge to make the decisions.

“In the past it has resulted in an argument, then they miss their chance.”

Vasseur took over from Mattia Binotto as team principal a year ago.

It has become a role held by ever-changing personnel, none of whom have delivered Ferrari’s first F1 drivers’ championship since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

The arrival of Hamilton next season means Ferrari mean business in their pursuit of the title.

At last week’s F1 Japanese Grand Prix, Ferrari’s tyre strategy differed from Mercedes and both of their cars finished ahead, and behind only the two Red Bulls.

“The beginning of last year, or previous to that, Ferrari suffered high tyre deg,” Collins said.

“They seemed to get on top of that last year.

“In this race with Charles Leclerc, he was in front. On the medium tyre. He gave good feedback to the team to say ‘this tyre feels okay’.

“And in in free air, you can control it more than in traffic on the hard tyre.

“Every time you get overtaken on the hard tyre, you lose tyre temperature, it’s difficult to control, you lose lap time.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
38 mins ago
Net worth of every F1 team principal including Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula…
MotoGP
News
43 mins ago
Francesco Bagnaia on Jorge Martin lap time: “Tomorrow will be different…”
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
F1
News
50 mins ago
Rumours swirl in Italy that Mercedes have chosen Lewis Hamilton replacement
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Preparation
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
MotoGP
News
52 mins ago
Jorge Martin reveals the key to smashing lap record at Americas MotoGP
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Maverick Vinales sends combative warning to Ducati ahead of COTA sprint race
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Lin Jarvis to leave role as Yamaha MotoGP team principal at the of 2024
Lin Jarvis, British MotoGP, 4 August
Lin Jarvis, British MotoGP, 4 August
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Brilliant Pedro Acosta reacts to out-pacing fellow KTMs in COTA practice
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Marc Marquez details how he overcame "uncomfortable" COTA start
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
How to watch MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas sprint race today: Live stream here
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March