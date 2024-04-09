Adrian Newey’s insight into Red Bull’s Japan upgrades and “more extreme” RB20

Adrian Newey details how effective Red Bull's upgrade package in Japan was.

Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…

Adrian Newey believes Red Bull’s upgrade package for the Japanese Grand Prix was a “small step forward” in performance - but thinks they’d probably have won at Suzuka without them.

Red Bull claimed their third 1-2 finish of the year with Max Verstappen winning ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

Carlos Sainz was the closest non-Red Bull car in third, finishing over 20 seconds off the lead.

It continues Red Bull’s ridiculous run of form, stretching back to the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Since then, Red Bull have failed to win just two races - Singapore 2023 and Australia 2024 - in an unprecedented period of dominance.

Speaking to Ted Kravitz at Suzuka, Newey - who is Red Bull’s design guru - gave some insight into Red Bull’s latest upgrades.

“Well we know what performance it theoretically gave,” Newey said. “As far as we can see from the pressure sensors and load cells then it delivered what it said on the tin from the wind tunnel.

“It was a small step forward. I think this weekend we’d probably have been OK anyway. We all know it’s going to tighten up so we just keep pushing.”

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

After a dominant 2023 campaign, many expected Red Bull to produce a similar looking car.

However, they shocked everyone during launch season by unveiling a more aggressive car - a path their rivals haven’t gone down.

Newey feels that the RB20 is a “more extreme version” of the 2022 car which was introduced at the start of the current technical regulations.

“It’s a credit to all the guys back at the factory honestly. We have got a tremendous team of engineers. That spreads to the whole organisation. Their enthusiasm, drive and creativity is what you see here before you. The architecture of the car has stayed very similar, a third generation since 2022. 

“The aero principals which you now see on this year’s car compared to last year is a route we were taking really since early 2022. It’s just a more extreme version or route down that same path.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Adrian Newey’s insight into Red Bull’s Japan upgrades and “more extreme” RB20
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
Moto2
News
2 hours ago
Moto2: Jake Dixon returns for COTA
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
F1
News
2 hours ago
Helmut Marko reluctant to give Sergio Perez multi-year Red Bull F1 deal
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Alvaro Bautista: Pedro Acosta ‘can create a trend like Valentino, Marc, Lorenzo’
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
“Mentality switch” prediction as Marc Marquez tipped for COTA glory
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

WSBK
News
5 hours ago
BMW: Toprak ‘one of the five best riders in the world, across all championships’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
F1
News
18 hours ago
Underrated and in-demand F1 star told to quit team who “don’t look to the future”
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
News
18 hours ago
Fernando Alonso jokes about F1 ban as George Russell weighs in on DRS ‘games’
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
F1
News
19 hours ago
“Factions within Aston Martin” want Carlos Sainz to replace Fernando Alonso
(L to R): Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari on the drivers' parade. Formula 1
(L to R): Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team and Carlos Sainz Jr …