Helmut Marko reluctant to give Sergio Perez multi-year Red Bull F1 deal

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko is hesitant to hand Sergio Perez a new F1 deal longer than one-year.

Perez’s future at Red Bull is a hot topic given the Mexican is out of contract at the end of 2024.

So far this year, Perez appears to be doing enough to secure a fifth year with the team, finishing second three times behind Max Verstappen this season.

However, a number of drivers have been linked with the second Red Bull seat in recent months.

Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are thought to be options, while Red Bull have Yuki Tsunoda in their junior team.

Alex Albon is understood to be contracted to Williams until 2025 - so isn’t currently being considered for next year.

Daniel Ricciardo’s abysmal form at RB in 2024 rules him out of contention as well.

Marko has also denied any possibility of Sebastian Vettel making a sensational return to the team.

Vettel expressed some desire of making a return to F1 if the circumstances were right following questions about potentially being Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

"What, Vettel at Red Bull? No, that is not an option," Marko told Austrian publication OE24.

According to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, it’s Perez’s “seat to lose”.

Red Bull will be keen to see how Perez fares in the European start of the season given that strong starts before tailing off have been a common trend during his time at the team.

Regardless, Marko is reluctant to give Perez a multi-year deal.

“Everything is an option,” Marko added. “Our team is currently working very well.

“If he [Perez] has a secure contract for two years, there is a risk that he will slack off.”