Helmut Marko reluctant to give Sergio Perez multi-year Red Bull F1 deal

Helmut Marko's verdict on Sergio Perez's F1 future.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull…

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko is hesitant to hand Sergio Perez a new F1 deal longer than one-year.

Perez’s future at Red Bull is a hot topic given the Mexican is out of contract at the end of 2024.

So far this year, Perez appears to be doing enough to secure a fifth year with the team, finishing second three times behind Max Verstappen this season.

However, a number of drivers have been linked with the second Red Bull seat in recent months.

Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are thought to be options, while Red Bull have Yuki Tsunoda in their junior team.

Alex Albon is understood to be contracted to Williams until 2025 - so isn’t currently being considered for next year.

Daniel Ricciardo’s abysmal form at RB in 2024 rules him out of contention as well.

Marko has also denied any possibility of Sebastian Vettel making a sensational return to the team.

Vettel expressed some desire of making a return to F1 if the circumstances were right following questions about potentially being Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

"What, Vettel at Red Bull? No, that is not an option," Marko told Austrian publication OE24.

According to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, it’s Perez’s “seat to lose”.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Red Bull will be keen to see how Perez fares in the European start of the season given that strong starts before tailing off have been a common trend during his time at the team.

Regardless, Marko is reluctant to give Perez a multi-year deal.

“Everything is an option,” Marko added. “Our team is currently working very well.

“If he [Perez] has a secure contract for two years, there is a risk that he will slack off.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Adrian Newey’s insight into Red Bull’s Japan upgrades and “more extreme” RB20
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
Moto2
News
2 hours ago
Moto2: Jake Dixon returns for COTA
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
F1
News
2 hours ago
Helmut Marko reluctant to give Sergio Perez multi-year Red Bull F1 deal
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Alvaro Bautista: Pedro Acosta ‘can create a trend like Valentino, Marc, Lorenzo’
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
“Mentality switch” prediction as Marc Marquez tipped for COTA glory
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

WSBK
News
5 hours ago
BMW: Toprak ‘one of the five best riders in the world, across all championships’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
F1
News
18 hours ago
Underrated and in-demand F1 star told to quit team who “don’t look to the future”
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
News
18 hours ago
Fernando Alonso jokes about F1 ban as George Russell weighs in on DRS ‘games’
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
F1
News
19 hours ago
“Factions within Aston Martin” want Carlos Sainz to replace Fernando Alonso
(L to R): Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari on the drivers' parade. Formula 1
(L to R): Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team and Carlos Sainz Jr …