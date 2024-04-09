Mercedes urged to “look at” Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman for 2025

Johnny Herbert thinks Mercedes should look at these two drivers for 2025.

Ex-F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes Mercedes should consider Carlos Sainz or Oliver Bearman for 2025.

Mercedes have still not decided who will replace Lewis Hamilton alongside George Russell for next year.

Along with the second Red Bull seat, the drive at Mercedes is one of the most attractive available despite their underwhelming start to the 2024 campaign.

Mercedes could turn to Fernando Alonso should they want a like-for-like Hamilton replacement, while their protege - Andrea Kimi Antonelli - is an exciting option.

Sainz - who has finished on the podium in all three of the races he’s started in 2024 - is out of contract - and could be a strong candidate to replace Hamilton.

Herbert believes Sainz would “fit in very well” at Mercedes.

“Carlos Sainz would be one of the replacements Mercedes should look at. He is a solid, very reliable, intelligent driver who could fit in very well,” Herbert told Inclave Casino.

The three-time F1 race winner has also suggested that Mercedes should consider poaching Bearman from Ferrari.

Bearman starred in his F1 debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, stepping in for Sainz, who was ruled out of the race with appendicitis.

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver with fans. Formula 1 World…

The 18-year-old Brit is currently teammates with Antonelli in FIA Formula 2, with the latter having the upper hand so far.

“But would they try to take on Ollie Bearman for example and throw him into a high-pressure situation like that? I would say yes,” Herbert added.

“He has proven that he can cope with one of the highest pressure seats in F1, if not the highest, in the Ferrari and dealt with everything thrown at him.

“He would be a perfect fit. It would be brilliant to see.”

