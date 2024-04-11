Ted Toleman, ex-F1 team boss who handed Ayrton Senna his debut, dies

Former F1 team boss Ted Toleman has passed away aged 86 after a long illness.

Ayrton Senna made his F1 debut with Toleman
Ayrton Senna made his F1 debut with Toleman

Ted Toleman - the 1980s F1 team boss who handed Ayrton Senna his grand prix debut - has died at the age of 86 after a long illness.

After competing in junior categories including F2, the Toleman-run operation made the step up to F1 in the early 1980s, but initially struggled and did not qualify for their first nine races.

Toleman launched the careers of drivers including Senna, Stefan Johansson and Derek Warwick, while legendary F1 designer Rory Byrne and engineer Pat Symonds also started out at the team.

It was Senna who gave Toleman their best-ever result with a brilliant second-place finish at a rain-hit Monaco Grand Prix in his rookie season in 1984.

The Brazilian would go on to claim a further two podiums for Toleman before being signed by Lotus for the following year.

Although the team would not win under the Toleman guise, Teo Fabi claimed the British outfit's one and only pole position at the 1985 German Grand Prix.

Benetton bought the outfit from Toleman in 1986 and following further rebrands currently operates as the Alpine team of today.

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali led tributes to Toleman on Thursday morning following the news of his passing.

“I am saddened to hear that Ted Toleman has passed away,” Domenicali said.

“He gave so much to Formula 1 and his achievements and legacy will always be part of our history. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Toleman is survived by his wife Maitie and their son Michael. 

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
17 mins ago
Yamaha hoping for ‘good middle and end to story’ with Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
F1
News
30 mins ago
Factor suggested that could give Daniel Ricciardo time to ‘turn things around’
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
News
59 mins ago
Lance Stroll’s F1 future secure with ‘no chance’ of Carlos Sainz replacing him at Aston Martin
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner drops ‘learned not to listen much’ to Toto Wolff jibe
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Scott Redding on Toprak winning with BMW: 'Hard as I feel like I should be the guy’
Scott Redding, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
Scott Redding, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24…

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Mercedes willing to play waiting game then spend big to lure Max Verstappen
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Under pressure F1 star criticised for “random mistakes” with future in doubt
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing with James Vowles (GBR) Williams Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing with James Vowles (GBR) Williams…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Ted Toleman, ex-F1 team boss who handed Ayrton Senna his debut, dies
Ayrton Senna made his F1 debut with Toleman
Ayrton Senna made his F1 debut with Toleman
F1
News
4 hours ago
The W15 breakthrough Mercedes believe they made in Japan
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…