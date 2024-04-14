Audi “pushing” for Carlos Sainz to say yes or no

Carlos Sainz is reportedly being pressured for a final decision on his 2025 drive by Audi.

The German powerhouses will enter F1 properly in 2026 but, this year and next, are running as Sauber.

Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou are their current drivers but Audi have their own ideas.

Sainz is top of the list but Audi are now “pushing” him to confirm whether he will join or not, German publication AMuS reports.

Sainz will lose his Ferrari drive to Lewis Hamilton in 2025 but is attracting plenty of interest from up and down the grid.

His grand prix victories in Singapore and Australia are the only two wins from a non-Red Bull driver since 2022.

Mercedes must find a replacement for Hamilton so Sainz would represent a straightforward choice.

Red Bull could also look to Sainz if they choose to get rid of Sergio Perez.

But Aston Martin have vanished as an option because Fernando Alonso ignored possible interest from Mercedes or Red Bull to sign a new long-term contract.

Sainz knows that joining Sauber in 2025 - ahead of the team becoming Audi in 2026 when the new regulations kick in - represents a longer-term project.

Audi have other options if Sainz says no.

Nico Hulkenberg, who has impressed for Haas in the early rounds of this season, is a German driver who could spearhead the German manufacturer’s entry.

Audi are also aware of the availability of Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, who are among the many drivers to be out of contract at the end of this year.

Yuki Tsunoda of RB is also on Audi’s radar.