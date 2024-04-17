Daniel Ricciardo alters stance on RB stay for 2025 with Red Bull hopes vanishing

Daniel Ricciardo opens up on whether he'd want to stay with RB for the 2025 F1 season.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…

Daniel Ricciardo says he would be happy to stay with RB for a second F1 season, even if it means missing out on a Red Bull drive.

The whole premise surrounding Ricciardo’s F1 return in the middle of last year was to eventually end up back at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

So far at least, it’s not worked out for the eight-time grand prix winner, who has been comprehensively out-performed by teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Ricciardo’s immediate future is uncertain with Liam Lawson on the sidelines.

The Australian will need a quick turnaround in the upcoming races to ensure he doesn’t face the same fate as Nyck de Vries.

In an interview with Speedcafe, Ricciardo - for seemingly for the first time - stated that he would be fine sticking with RB for next season as he’s simply “enjoying the driving now”.

“As I feel today, yes,” Ricciardo said. “I'm enjoying the driving now; it's not so much result-driven. Obviously, I don't want to just be here to be here; I want to earn that seat and the team is hopefully further up.

“So yeah, I guess it goes both ways. I mean, the answer is yes. But is it more fun fighting at the front? Is it more fun fighting for podiums and wins? Absolutely.

“And the truth is, if I draw a line under it and I speak about myself in the third person: Why did Daniel Ricciardo return after a few months off last year? Because I believe I can stand on the podium again. I can win races again.

“Ultimately, that is it. The belief is there… As long as that belief is still there, I think I'll be happy being here. But when I eventually do hang it up, I would love to have stood on the podium a few more times.”

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…

Ricciardo’s finest performance since returning to F1 was in Mexico - qualifying fourth before finishing seventh.

The 34-year-old wants to “remind” people that he still has what it takes to perform in F1.

“I want to make people proud and I want people that support me to feel proud of what's going on,” he added.

“It's not even proving anything; it's just that you want to remind people—I want to remind some people that two races are not career-defining. I'm not in a bad place. I'm not coming from a lack of confidence. Just all this, whatever, it's like yeah, you want to remind…

“In 2018, on my helmet for a little bit, I put some messages on the back of my helmet. I had ‘remind these cats'. People forget, you know… I want to prove it to myself that I can do stuff like I did in Mexico last year, just on a consistent basis.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
21 mins ago
“The old” Maverick Vinales who “got bullied, threw in the towel” has disappeared
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
28 mins ago
Honda target ambitious title challenge with Fernando Alonso in 2026
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
“Everyone was elbows out at the start!”
Maverick Vinales, Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini podium, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini podium, MotoGP race, Grand…
F1
News
2 hours ago
“The track that worries me the most” - McLaren issue warning for Chinese GP
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race Day. -
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
KTM respond to paddock rumour about Pedro Acosta-Jack Miller swap this season
Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo alters stance on RB stay for 2025 with Red Bull hopes vanishing
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Guenther Steiner linked with possible F1 team takeover as he plans return
Guenther Steiner, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Guenther Steiner, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Fabio Quartararo quizzed about huge money in new Yamaha deal
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
3 hours ago
F1 sprint race: What are the rules? What is the new 2024 format?
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44…