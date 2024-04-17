Guenther Steiner linked with possible F1 team takeover as he plans return

Ex-Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner could return to the sport as a team owner.

Guenther Steiner, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Guenther Steiner, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

Guenther Steiner has been linked with a sensational return to F1 as a team owner - not just a team principal.

Steiner was replaced as Haas team boss at the start of 2024, paving the way for Ayao Komatsu to take the role.

Rumours are now emerging linking Steiner to a possible F1 team ownership bid.

According to Japanese publication Autosport-web, Steiner is plotting a return, this time looking for an ownership stake within an existing team.

Steiner has already outlined his desire to challenge at the front of F1 if he was to return - not just battle for points as he did with Haas.

“I’ve spent so many years in F1 that I want to do more than just participate and score points every once in a while. I want to really compete and try to win,” he said previously.

“I’m not going to come back just to run a team if I don’t have that opportunity.”

The aforementioned report hinted that Steiner already has the funds - and investor - to make it possible.

Red Bull’s second team - RB - has been mooted as a potential team Steiner could acquire an ownership stake in.

However, even if Steiner was to take over, the team would be obliged to run Red Bull engines until 2030 and run one of their junior drivers.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed earlier this month “there are many interested parties” in acquiring RB.

"There are many interested parties, but in the end it is a shareholder decision,” he explained. “The price is high for a team, nothing has been decided yet."

RB currently sit sixth in the 2024 F1 constructors’ championship after a strong start to the campaign with Yuki Tsunoda.

It’s the first year without Franz Tost at the helm as he stepped down to open the door for Peter Bayer to become team CEO and Laurent Mekies as team principal. 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
20 mins ago
“The old” Maverick Vinales who “got bullied, threw in the towel” has disappeared
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
27 mins ago
Honda target ambitious title challenge with Fernando Alonso in 2026
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
“Everyone was elbows out at the start!”
Maverick Vinales, Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini podium, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini podium, MotoGP race, Grand…
F1
News
2 hours ago
“The track that worries me the most” - McLaren issue warning for Chinese GP
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race Day. -
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
KTM respond to paddock rumour about Pedro Acosta-Jack Miller swap this season
Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo alters stance on RB stay for 2025 with Red Bull hopes vanishing
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Guenther Steiner linked with possible F1 team takeover as he plans return
Guenther Steiner, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Guenther Steiner, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Fabio Quartararo quizzed about huge money in new Yamaha deal
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
3 hours ago
F1 sprint race: What are the rules? What is the new 2024 format?
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44…