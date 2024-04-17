How to watch F1 Chinese Grand Prix: Live stream for free

This is how to watch the F1 Chinese Grand Prix on April 19-21 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 2024 Chinese Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the Chinese Grand Prix start times below.

The fifth round of the 2024 F1 season is a return to China.

This weekend will be the first round of the season to feature the brand-new sprint race format.

Several F1 drivers have been critical of the decision to stage a sprint race at a circuit which hasn't been used for some time.

Red Bull continue to dominate F1. They have secured three 1-2 finishes - with Max Verstappen ahead of Sergio Perez - in four grands prix.

Carlos Sainz is the only non-Red Bull driver to win a grand prix since 2022. He won last year in Singapore and this year in Australia.

Sainz is still in the shop window, and without a confirmed drive for next year.

HOW TO WATCH CHINESE GP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Chinese Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Chinese Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

CHINESE GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday April 19

4.30am - Practice 1

8.30am - Sprint qualifying

Saturday April 20

4am - Sprint race

8am - Qualifying

Sunday April 21

8am - F1 Chinese Grand Prix

HOW TO WATCH THE 2024 CHINESE GRAND PRIX ON F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Chinese Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the Chinese Grand Prix

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the Chinese Grand Prix

HOW TO WATCH 2024 CHINESE GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Chinese Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 Chinese GP highlights.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Chinese Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

HOW TO WATCH 2024 CHINESE GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch the Chinese Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

HOW TO WATCH 2024 CHINESE GRAND PRIX IN AUSTRALIA

Subscribe to ExpressVPN now to make the most of an extra three months free if you take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the service