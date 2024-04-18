Helmut Marko’s update on Red Bull-Christian Horner “power struggle” politics

Helmut Marko has delivered an update on the alleged “power struggle” at Red Bull involving Christian Horner.

Team principal and chief executive Horner continues to count on support from the Thai majority shareholders, after being cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation into his behaviour towards a female colleague.

The futures of Max Verstappen and veteran advisor Marko came under unexpected scrutiny, as a result, and the star driver pledged loyalty to his long-term ally.

Ahead of the F1 Chinese Grand Prix this weekend, Red Bull cannot rid themselves of claims that internal drama is spiralling.

Marko, 80, was asked about the current status of the issues at Red Bull, and told Kleine Zeitung: “Basically it's about bringing calm to the team. And that is urgently needed.

“As we saw in Australia, if we don't deliver, Ferrari is there.

“Other factors also played a role, but the goal has to be the fourth title in a row. Everything else is subordinate to that.”

Marko was quizzed about a ‘power struggle’ inside F1’s dominant team.

“That's politics that I'm not concerned with at the moment,” he insisted.

“It's all about winning the next world title.”

Marko insisted that Verstappen’s form in 2024 - three grand prix victories out of four, only marred by a rare DNF in Australia - should be rated higher due to the turmoil within Red Bull.

“He's just so incredibly focused,” Marko said.

“He doesn't need a team around him to help him in these situations.

“He is an exception and is just 27 years old. He does his own thing anyway and that's a good thing.”

Verstappen launched a passionate defence of Marko’s future at the F1 team in Saudi Arabia, when his place was called into question amid the Horner controversy.

“That was a really big sign of loyalty,” Marko said.

“I absolutely don't take that for granted, especially in this day and age.”

Changes continue at Red Bull after the 2022 death of co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Thoms Uberall has been installed as the new managing director of the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, where F1 will visit in June.

“I've known him for a very long time, actually since he entered Formula 1,” Marko said.

“He has an incredible resume, with many stations in motorsport, especially in MotoGP.

“He has also worked on many projects in the past and is a dream solution for Red Bull as he was also closely linked to Dietrich Mateschitz.”