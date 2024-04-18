“Time has run out” for Daniel Ricciardo - but he will be a “great loss to F1”

Legendary F1 team owner Eddie Jordan believes “time has run out” for Daniel Ricciardo following a poor start to the season.

Ricciardo is under pressure to turn his season around following a tough first four races.

The eight-time F1 race winner has been out-qualified 4-0 by RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

In races, Tsunoda leads 3-1, with his only defeat coming in Bahrain due to team orders.

Ricciardo had hoped a strong 2024 campaign would propel him back to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

But Ricciardo is now fighting for his future at RB with Liam Lawson waiting on the sidelines.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan gave his opinion on Ricciardo’s F1 future.

“I think his time has run out, he has not done enough for me to warrant a move to the Red Bull team,” Jordan said.

“In fact, I’m not sure he’s done enough for me to be able to stay where he is.

“So, he’s another person who will be a great loss to Formula 1, so I hope he’s able to stay around either inside a team or outside a team.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…

“I still believe that there’s a great place for Daniel Ricciardo, either on TV or in commentaries or whatever it is.

“Of course, it’s not the same as driving the car, but if you’re not able to win or be on the podium or to do great things in the car, well then why not look at another alternative?”

Ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix, Ricciardo hoped Shanghai would be the start of his revival like it was with Renault after a slow start.

To aid his chances, Ricciardo has been given a new chassis for this weekend,

While RB were keen to point out that it wasn’t due to Ricciardo’s struggles, the change in chassis may result in a change in his on-track performances.