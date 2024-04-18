“Time has run out” for Daniel Ricciardo - but he will be a “great loss to F1”

Eddie Jordan believes Daniel Ricciardo has run out of time to prove himself to remain in F1.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB with the media. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB with the media. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Legendary F1 team owner Eddie Jordan believes “time has run out” for Daniel Ricciardo following a poor start to the season.

Ricciardo is under pressure to turn his season around following a tough first four races.

The eight-time F1 race winner has been out-qualified 4-0 by RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

In races, Tsunoda leads 3-1, with his only defeat coming in Bahrain due to team orders.

Ricciardo had hoped a strong 2024 campaign would propel him back to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

But Ricciardo is now fighting for his future at RB with Liam Lawson waiting on the sidelines.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan gave his opinion on Ricciardo’s F1 future.

“I think his time has run out, he has not done enough for me to warrant a move to the Red Bull team,” Jordan said.

“In fact, I’m not sure he’s done enough for me to be able to stay where he is.

“So, he’s another person who will be a great loss to Formula 1, so I hope he’s able to stay around either inside a team or outside a team.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…

“I still believe that there’s a great place for Daniel Ricciardo, either on TV or in commentaries or whatever it is.

“Of course, it’s not the same as driving the car, but if you’re not able to win or be on the podium or to do great things in the car, well then why not look at another alternative?”

Ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix, Ricciardo hoped Shanghai would be the start of his revival like it was with Renault after a slow start.

To aid his chances, Ricciardo has been given a new chassis for this weekend,

While RB were keen to point out that it wasn’t due to Ricciardo’s struggles, the change in chassis may result in a change in his on-track performances. 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6 mins ago
No points, but Franco Morbidelli “fast throughout the weekend” at COTA
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
19 mins ago
“Time has run out” for Daniel Ricciardo - but he will be a “great loss to F1”
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB with the media. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB with the media. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
29 mins ago
Claim made that George Russell “will not want” Carlos Sainz at Mercedes
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…
WSBK
News
39 mins ago
Scott Redding careful of ‘too much expectation, I’ve been bitten in the arse a few times’
Scott Redding, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Scott Redding, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu on Assen expectations: ‘Maybe I will be fighting for the win’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “Pedro Acosta impressive, strong, no fear”
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
F1
News
1 hour ago
Sergio Perez expects ‘quick conversation’ to resolve Red Bull F1 future
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Preparation
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Yamaha: Jonathan Rea’s record at Assen ‘ridiculous, but we don’t expect zero to hero’
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK,
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK,
F1
News
1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso: “Sensitive” Lance Stroll “crucial” to Aston Martin development
(L to R): Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team with Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team with Fernando Alonso …