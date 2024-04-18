Claim made that George Russell “will not want” Carlos Sainz at Mercedes

George Russell “will not want” Carlos Sainz as his next Mercedes F1 teammate, it has been claimed.

That is according to former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan, who reckons Russell will be applying pressure on Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to avoid picking Sainz as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement next season.

Hamilton is leaving Mercedes at the end of the year in order to join Ferrari, where he will take the place of Sainz, who has been linked with the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull in recent weeks.

Mercedes’ highly-rated protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli is believed to be the team’s favoured option, and Jordan wouldn’t be surprised to see the 17-year-old Italian get the nod ahead of Sainz.

“Toto is hard to pin down and he plays a very good poker hand,” Jordan said on the Formula For Success podcast.

“I think Antonelli is probably one of the favourites there. Carlos Sainz would be a great addition, there’s absolutely no doubt about that.

“Toto has to be careful, because he manages George Russell. For sure George Russell will not want Carlos Sainz in that car.

“It’s not his decision to do that but I just feel they’ll be enough pressure put on Toto to make the situation in favour of the young up and coming driver.”

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari celebrates his third position on the podium…

Jordan also claimed that Sainz still has a shot at landing a seat at Aston Martin, despite Fernando Alonso committing to a new contract extension.

That is because Jordan is convinced that Lance Stroll, the son of Aston Martin owner Lawrence, will quit F1 at the end of the year.

“I happen to believe, and I have no reason to say this, but I do believe Lance Stroll will stop this year,” Jordan explained.

“Maybe [he will] go into management or work with the team, which would be a good option for him because it’s been pretty difficult him being there with Alonso. He’s made no impression on Alonso whatsoever. We know where Alonso has come from and his ability.

“I do feel Lawrence Stroll will probably have a play for Carlos Sainz. It is a wildcard because the sensible money would be for him to go to Mercedes.

“But it really depends how Toto’s mind is working.”