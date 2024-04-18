Sergio Perez expects ‘quick conversation’ to resolve Red Bull F1 future

Sergio Perez is optimistic about keeping his Red Bull seat and believes his F1 future will be resolved with a “quick conversation”.

The Mexican is one of several drivers without a contract for next year and came into the new season under huge pressure to hold onto his drive alongside Max Verstappen.

But a strong start to 2024 has eased some of the scrutiny surrounding Perez. Aside from finishing fifth in Australia, he has completed a Red Bull 1-2 behind Verstappen in the other three rounds.

After his latest podium at the Japanese Grand Prix, Perez said he expects to have clarity over his future within “a month”.

Following the Suzuka race Aston Martin announced Fernando Alonso will be staying at the team until at least 2026, taking a potential rival for Perez’s seat out of the equation.

“Every week the contender is changing,” Perez joked ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix. "But it’s normal I think when things are not signed, everyone is a contender.”

Asked if he is optimistic about his future with Red Bull, Perez replied: “Yes, I am.

“We’ve been here together for already a few years and I think it will be quite a quick conversation to know which direction we go. We all want to continue so I will expect [it to be] a matter a time.

"Given how the market is moving, things are kicking in a lot faster than we all would have liked, but it’s how the game is at the moment.”

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who is a free agent after losing his seat to Lewis Hamilton for next year, has also been linked to Red Bull.

So too has Daniel Ricciardo, though a disappointing start to the season with RB has lowered expectations of a return to the senior team in 2025.

Perez is second in the drivers’ championship and 13 points behind his teammate heading into this weekend’s race in Shanghai.