Have Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas raised their game to avoid F1 axe?

Sauber pair Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu served a timely reminder to their employer as they impressed in qualifying for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race.

With Audi coming onboard to takeover the Sauber-run operation ahead of the new regulation changes in 2026, the German manufacturer is in the process of picking the right driver line-up to take into F1’s new engine era.

Bottas and Zhou are out of contract at the end of the year and there has been speculation that both could be replaced for 2025, with Sauber/Audi heavily linked with several free agents including the likes of Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg.

With uncertainty lingering over their respective futures, a strong performance in qualifying for the first sprint race of the season came at the right time.

Sauber have endured a bleak start to 2024 and are one of three teams yet to score a point across the opening four races of the season.

But the team enjoyed a rare high point in Shanghai on Friday as Bottas and Zhou capitalised on changeable conditions in a chaotic qualifying to take ninth and 10th on the grid for Saturday’s sprint race.

Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese…

It was a particularly impressive performance from Zhou in the face of immense pressure going into the weekend as the first-ever Chinese driver to race at their home grand prix.

But the 24-year-old delighted his adoring fans by sneaking into SQ3 and putting himself in a good position for the sprint, where points are awarded to the top eight finishers.

“The pressure before the weekend was so extreme,” Zhou admitted to Sky Sports F1. “I never felt it until the first race I did, my debut. Everyone is here to see you, so you want to do well. That’s when mistakes can happen.

“It’s a big relief. I am really happy for today. It’s a lot pressure, this weekend.

“There is a high expectation as always. My first time at home, first day in the office, first time at the track.

“It’s great to be in [S]Q3 for the first time in my career.

“Every time, before I jump in the car, even in the garage, I can see the crowd cheering. I am honoured that I could give them some result and reward for coming here to sit in the rain.”

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…

Zhou now has his sights set on a point, which could prove incredibly valuable for Sauber amid a brutal battle of the backmarkers for any scraps that might become available.

RB and Haas have taken what little opportunities have emerged to date, but Sauber now have a chance to potentially pull themselves away from immediate rivals Williams and Alpine.

“A point is something we aim for,” Zhou said. “If I want to score my first point of the season, I would pick Shanghai. There will be mixed conditions, let’s make the best of it, and prepare for Sunday’s main race.”

Sky Sports F1’s Karun Chandhok believes Zhou’s performance has come at a critical time as he looks to extend his stay into a fourth season.

"The best way to make your case to stay in F1, and stay with your team, is to keep delivering performances on track,” he said. “That is the most important thing.

“He did a great job in the dry session. He’s a little away from Valtteri Bottas, to be fair. It looks like the team have done a good job, the car is competitive.

“For someone going from China to living in Sheffield, it is an amazing story.”