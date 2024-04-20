Max Verstappen overtakes Lewis Hamilton to take China sprint race win

Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton as he stormed to a dominant sprint race victory.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates first position in Sprint. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates first position in Sprint…

Max Verstappen claimed a dominant sprint race victory at the Shanghai International Circuit, overtaking Lewis Hamilton in the process.

Starting from fourth on the grid, Verstappen seemed to bide his time behind Hamilton - who got ahead of Lando Norris, who made a mistake into Turn 2 - and Fernando Alonso.

By Lap 9, Verstappen had claimed the race lead after Hamilton made a mistake at the hairpin on the previous lap, reducing the advantage the Mercedes driver had built up.

From then on, Verstappen’s pace was frightening, building up a 13s lead over Hamilton.

Hamilton secured his best result of the year in second, but there’s tonnes of action behind.

Alonso and Carlos Sainz’s battle got heated, opening the door for Sergio Perez to get past.

Alonso picked up a puncture following contact with Sainz, forcing the Aston Martin driver into the pit lane before retiring from the sprint race.

Sainz then lost out to Charles Leclerc for fourth after running his Ferrari teammate off the road.

Things settled down in the final couple of laps as Verstappen romped away to another victory ahead of Hamilton and Perez.

Leclerc secured fourth ahead of Sainz, who fended off Norris.

Norris apologised to McLaren over the team radio, owning up to his blunder in the opening sequence of corners when battling Hamilton.

Oscar Piastri and George Russell rounded out the top eight - and the points-paying positions.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
26 mins ago
How to watch F1 Chinese Grand Prix qualifying: Live stream for free
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying Day. -
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese…
MotoGP
News
48 mins ago
Text message revealed to soothe Marc Marquez vs Francesco Bagnaia tension
Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia crash, MotoGP race, Poruguese MotoGP, 24 March
Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia crash, MotoGP race, Poruguese MotoGP,…
F1
News
58 mins ago
Charles Leclerc critical of Carlos Sainz for “over the limit” defence in China sprint
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton hails “huge step” after best result of F1 2024 in China sprint
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen overtakes Lewis Hamilton to take China sprint race win
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates first position in Sprint. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates first position in Sprint…

Latest News

F1
Results
2 hours ago
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of Sprint. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of Sprint…
F1
3 hours ago
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race - As it happened
Williams Racing FW46 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Williams Racing FW46 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
MotoGP
News
13 hours ago
Yamaha told to develop a V4 engine as “pull out of MotoGP” worry is addressed
Alex Rins, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Alex Rins, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
WSBK
News
14 hours ago
Alvaro Bautista ‘not super happy’ but fastest as high winds mean ‘nothing’ learned
Alvaro Bautista, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Alvaro Bautista, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April