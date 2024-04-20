Nico Rosberg calls out Lewis Hamilton’s ‘excuses’ for poor qualifying

Nico Rosberg has criticised former F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton for making 'excuses' after a dire qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…

Nico Rosberg has claimed that Lewis Hamilton is making ‘excuses’ for his poor qualifying displays so far during the 2024 F1 season.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton could only qualify 18th for Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix in what turned out to be a dreadful session in Shanghai.

Hamilton said he had made “massive changes” to his car’s set-up following a brilliant run to second behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Saturday morning’s sprint race.

But former title rival and Mercedes teammate Rosberg was critical of Hamilton as he suffered his latest qualifying defeat to George Russell.

“George has mostly been in front of Lewis. 4-1 now, in qualifying,” the 2016 world champion said during Sky’s F1 coverage of qualifying.

“Lewis tends to say ‘yeah but we have different set-ups and such a big car difference’. That is his excuse, so far this year.

“Each time he says that, George says: ‘The last time I checked, the cars are pretty similar…’

“He has gone again, for that. So it’s interesting.”

Hamilton made an error on his final lap of Q1 with a lock up at the hairpin, which cost him around six tenths of a second.

Rosberg said the mistake “should be avoidable” for a driver of Hamilton's calibre.

“That is painful. That is seriously painful,” Rosberg added. “18th position, Lewis. You know that the wind is coming from the back.

“He’d had a great lap until then. It was really unnecessary to push the limit so much. For a seven-time world champion, that’s a mistake which should be avoidable.

“He had the brake balance too far forward. He lost at least four tenths in that moment, which easily would have put him through. Easily.

“That is a disaster.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
13 mins ago
Aston Martin protest Chinese GP qualifying result over Carlos Sainz crash
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 crashed during qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 crashed during qualifying. Formula 1…
WSBK
News
20 mins ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista discuss Race 1 strategy
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
MotoGP
News
27 mins ago
In-form Enea Bastianini dealt “everyone is after his seat” reminder
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
F1
News
55 mins ago
Carlos Sainz told what he ‘has to do’ to earn Mercedes move for F1 2025
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint Qualifying
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
WSBK
Results
1 hour ago
2024 World Superbike Assen - Superpole Results
Jonathan Rea, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Jonathan Rea, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
'S*** happens’ - Lewis Hamilton reflects on shock Q1 exit after “massive changes”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Iker Lecuona declared unfit for Saturday WorldSBK action after huge FP3 crash
Iker Lecuona, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Iker Lecuona, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
F1
News
1 hour ago
Nico Rosberg calls out Lewis Hamilton’s ‘excuses’ for poor qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Starting grid for F1 Chinese Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 with a broken front wing in qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 with a broken front wing in qualifying…