Lance Stroll’s opposing take on “stupid incident” with Daniel Ricciardo

Lance Stroll has offered his take on his collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Lance Stroll has labelled his collision with Daniel Ricciardo in the F1 Chinese Grand Prix as a “stupid incident” and “very unlucky”.

Stroll rear-ended Ricciardo as the field bunched up at the hairpin just before a Safety Car restart, a collision which sent the RB driver airborne.

The contact caused significant damage to Ricciardo’s car and ultimately forced the Australian to retire.

Stroll continued and finished 15th but was handed a 10-second time penalty for causing the collision.

While a furious Ricciardo was absolutely convinced Stroll was at fault, the Canadian blamed a “really odd concertina effect”.

“Someone braked at the front of the pack, I don’t know who. And then everyone stops. The car in front of me just stopped from like 60 to zero, so a really stupid incident. It was one of those,” Stroll explained.

“I think [the penalty] is just because of the fact that I hit the guy. But someone hit the brakes and caused the concertina. I don’t know who.

Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 and Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 and…

"I got a penalty because of the end result that I hit Ricciardo, but it’s not like everything was normal and I just slammed into the back of him. And there was a really odd concertina effect that I would have liked to see the stewards take into consideration maybe a little bit more.

“We’re going 60 and then started to slow a little bit for it. And then zero all of a sudden. It’s just a little bit wrong place too, I was in his gearbox kind of thing and ready for the restart, and just very unlucky. We were having a good race so then so it’s a shame.

“If someone didn’t hit the brakes in front, there wouldn’t have been any concertina effect, there wouldn’t have been any issues. I really think it was one of those stupid incidents.”

Stroll was heard calling Ricciardo an “idiot” over team radio but insisted he wasn’t accusing his rival of wrongdoing.

“No, I don't think it's him,” Stroll said. “Everyone just slammed on the brakes, and he was the guy in front of me.

“I don't think he slammed on the brakes [more than others], it was, like I said, the concertina effect.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
45 mins ago
Christian Horner delivers irate response to Toto Wolff’s Max Verstappen remarks
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
WSBK
Results
56 mins ago
2024 World Superbike Assen - Race (2) Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff update offers fresh hint that Mercedes could sign Max Verstappen
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
BSB
Results
1 hour ago
2024 British Superbikes: Navarra - Race Results (1)
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Navarra, Race 1
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Navarra, Race 1
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
1 hour ago
More woe for Daniel Ricciardo as Miami grid drop looms after Safety Car overtake
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
“Introvert, shy” Maverick Vinales praised for finding “last piece of the jigsaw”
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
1 hour ago
“I prefer not to comment” - Carlos Sainz reacts to Charles Leclerc’s Lap 1 defence
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lance Stroll’s opposing take on “stupid incident” with Daniel Ricciardo
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
2 hours ago
“It’s almost un-human” - Christian Horner lauds “on another planet” Max Verstappen
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium…