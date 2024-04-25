Adrian Newey "has told Red Bull he wants to" quit; tipped for Ferrari move

Legendary F1 car designer Adrian Newey is reportedly on the verge of quitting Red Bull.

Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver on the
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver…

Adrian Newey is reportedly set to quit Red Bull and has been tipped for a possible switch to F1 rivals Ferrari.

The legendary F1 design guru - and Red Bull’s chief technical officer - is set to “announce his farewell in a timely manner”, according to Auto Motor und Sport.

The German publication reports that Newey is “unhappy about the power struggle in the team” and is keen to be free to join another project “as early as the end of 2024”.

Newey has "told Red Bull he wants to move on," BBC report, who add that he has become "unsettled" at the team after the Horner controversy.

Newey is believed to be under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2025, having signed an extension with the reigning world champions last year.

AMuS claim that Newey’s most likely destination would be Ferrari, where he would join the incoming Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes and Aston Martin are also mooted as possible alternative options for the 65-year-old British engineering mastermind.

Speculation surrounding Newey’s future has been rife since the start of the 2024 F1 season, following the controversy around Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Amid rumours of discontent within the team, Newey was reportedly offered a “big-money” contract by Aston Martin chief Lawrence Stroll as recently as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March.

If Newey does indeed leave Red Bull, where he has worked since 2006, the scramble to secure his services would be mighty, given he is considered to be F1’s greatest-ever car designer.

Newey is known to have turned down approaches from Ferrari on three occasions during his career and has publicly admitted that not working with Ferrari or Hamilton were ‘emotional regrets’ for him.

Crash.net has contacted Red Bull for comment. 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5 mins ago
Pedro Acosta’s feet on the ground: “I see the fisherman, real life”
Pedro
Pedro
MotoGP
News
18 mins ago
Enea Bastianini ‘happy about approach’ to 2024, chatter ‘not one of my biggest problems’
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
News
48 mins ago
Jorge Martin explains what’s changed to make him more consistent
Jorge Martin, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
Jorge Martin, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
F1
News
1 hour ago
One F1 pundit “amazed” Aston Martin defended Lance Stroll for “rookie error” in China
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1 hour ago
“Further analysis” required as new F1 points system proposal delayed
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Maverick Vinales responds to whispers about Aprilia interest in Marc Marquez
Maverick Vinales, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
Maverick Vinales, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
F1
News
1 hour ago
Adrian Newey "has told Red Bull he wants to" quit; tipped for Ferrari move
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver on the
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Dani Pedrosa ‘testing some different ideas’, factory riders to follow on Monday?
Dani Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
Dani Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
“It’s his idea!” – Jorge Lorenzo vs. Dani Pedrosa charity boxing match?
Dani Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
Dani Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April