Adrian Newey "has told Red Bull he wants to" quit; tipped for Ferrari move

Adrian Newey is reportedly set to quit Red Bull and has been tipped for a possible switch to F1 rivals Ferrari.

The legendary F1 design guru - and Red Bull’s chief technical officer - is set to “announce his farewell in a timely manner”, according to Auto Motor und Sport.

The German publication reports that Newey is “unhappy about the power struggle in the team” and is keen to be free to join another project “as early as the end of 2024”.

Newey has "told Red Bull he wants to move on," BBC report, who add that he has become "unsettled" at the team after the Horner controversy.

Newey is believed to be under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2025, having signed an extension with the reigning world champions last year.

AMuS claim that Newey’s most likely destination would be Ferrari, where he would join the incoming Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes and Aston Martin are also mooted as possible alternative options for the 65-year-old British engineering mastermind.

Speculation surrounding Newey’s future has been rife since the start of the 2024 F1 season, following the controversy around Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Amid rumours of discontent within the team, Newey was reportedly offered a “big-money” contract by Aston Martin chief Lawrence Stroll as recently as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March.

If Newey does indeed leave Red Bull, where he has worked since 2006, the scramble to secure his services would be mighty, given he is considered to be F1’s greatest-ever car designer.

Newey is known to have turned down approaches from Ferrari on three occasions during his career and has publicly admitted that not working with Ferrari or Hamilton were ‘emotional regrets’ for him.

Crash.net has contacted Red Bull for comment.