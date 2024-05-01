Fred Vasseur delays travel to Miami to meet Adrian Newey in London

Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur has made his move to try and poach Adrian Newey from Red Bull.

Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One. -
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…

Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has reportedly made a move to try and sign Adrian Newey, who has left Red Bull.

Vasseur has started negotiations with Newey after delaying travelling to this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix in order to meet with the legendary car designer in London, according to Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport.

Instead of flying to Miami with the rest of the Ferrari team on Tuesday, the Italian publication claims Vasseur travelled to London for a meeting with Newey in the evening.

Vasseur is bidding to convince Newey to make the switch to Ferrari and join forces with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is quitting Mercedes to move to Maranello in 2025.

Gazzetta goes as far as to suggest that an announcement of Newey’s signature could come as soon as next week - if negotiations go smoothly.

Confirmation of Newey’s departure from Red Bull arrived the morning after his alleged meeting with the Ferrari boss.

BBC Sport report that Newey has negotiated an exit from Red Bull that would leave him free to join another team in early 2025.

The 65-year-old’s Red Bull contract, which ran until the end of 2025, was said to include a “non-compete clause” which would have prevented a switch to a rival before 2027.

However, Newey’s lawyers have secured an early exit which would enable him to start work ahead of 2026 - when new engine and chassis regulations are introduced.

Aston Martin have reportedly offered Newey a contract but he is thought to favour a move to Ferrari.

Newey is known to have turned down approaches from Ferrari on at least three occasions throughout his career, but has admitted not working for the Italian outfit is a ‘emotional regret’.

