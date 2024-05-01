Ferrari’s special ‘blue’ livery for F1 Miami Grand Prix revealed

Ferrari's special one-off livery for the F1 Miami Grand Prix has been unveiled.

Ferrari have revealed the special livery they will run on their F1 cars at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

The Italian outfit have added shades of blue to their famous distinctive red colour scheme to celebrate their history in the United States for the Florida race on May 6.

The logos of Ferrari’s new title sponsor HP will appear on the SF-24 for the first time in Miami.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will race in blue overalls for the weekend, as well as using special helmet designs.

“The upcoming Miami Grand Prix will be one to remember in the history of our team, as in Florida we will be celebrating our heritage through a unique livery, rediscovering two colours that are part of our history,” team principal Fred Vasseur said ahead of the weekend.

“It will also be a very special race as we are glad to welcome the arrival of our new title partner HP. Scuderia Ferrari and HP share many values, including a winning mentality and a clear line of thought that forms the basis of our partnership. Our two companies always strive for excellence and embrace technological innovation, key elements in achieving our respective goals.

“Like us, HP believes in the importance of ensuring that everyone in its organisation can give of their best, as that’s the only way to get great results. In addition, we believe in the need to nurture talent, teaching and empowering people as exemplified by our Driver Academy.

“With so many things in common, we believe that HP’s title partnership will greatly benefit both marques and I can’t wait for us to start working together from this weekend.” 

