Ferrari “working hard” to sign Adrian Newey when he becomes free in F1 2025

Ferrari are reportedly “working hard” to sign Red Bull’s outgoing F1 technical chief Adrian Newey once he becomes available in 2025.

Red Bull confirmed ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix that Newey, regarded as F1’s greatest-ever car designer, will leave the team in early 2025 after nearly two decades.

Crucially, the 65-year-old, with the help of close friend and manager Eddie Jordan, the former F1 team boss, has successfully negotiated an early exit from Red Bull.

Newey’s contract originally ran until the end of 2025 and was believed to have included a 12-month non-compete clause, which theoretically would have prevented him from joining a rival team until 2027.

But Sky have reported that Newey will be free to join another team as early as April 2025.

And according to The Race, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is “understood to be pushing to make it happen”.

Vasseur is reported to have held a meeting with Newey in London this week about the possibility of joining Ferrari.

Ferrari are red hot favourites to sign Newey, who has previously turned down at least three approaches from the team, despite the technical mastermind also receiving a lucrative contract offer from Aston Martin.

Red Bull have said that Newey has stopped his day-to-day F1 design duties with immediate effect, though he will continue to attend some races this year, as well as his work on his RB17 hypercar.

Lewis Hamilton admitted on Thursday it would be “amazing” and a “privilege” to get the opportunity to work with Newey.

Asked how much he would like to be joined by Newey when he makes the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025, Hamilton replied: “very much.”

"Adrian has got such a great history and track record,” the seven-time world champion added.

“He’s obviously done an amazing job through his career and engaging with teams and the knowledge he has. I think he would be an amazing addition.

"Ferrari have already got a great team. They are already making huge progress and strides, their car is quicker this year.

“He [Newey] would be a privilege to work with."