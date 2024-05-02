Fernando Alonso reacts to Adrian Newey rumours: 'I always wanted to work with him'

Fernando Alonso responds to speculation that Adrian Newey could join Aston Martin in 2025.

Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso
Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso has revealed that working with design guru Adrian Newey is a career dream amid speculation he could join Aston Martin in F1 2025.

Newey will be a free agent from early-2025 after Red Bull announced that he would be leaving the team ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

The 65-year-old has been instrumental to Red Bull's success over the years, starting in the early 2010s with Sebastian Vettel.

Ironically, it was Alonso who was on the other end of the Vettel-Newey combination, losing out on the 2010 and 2012 world championships.

In 2022, Red Bull returned to being F1's dominant force, with Newey playing a key role in their strong form in the 'ground effect' era.

Newey has since been linked with Ferrari and Alonso's current team, Aston Martin.

Speaking about the news, Alonso hailed Newey as a "legend of the sport."

"I always wanted to work with him once in my life," Alonso said in Miami. "I respect him a lot. I consider him the best probably F1 ever had, a legend of the sport.

"I feel in a way privileged to drive alongside him in the paddock, obviously as a competitor, but I feel lucky to be part of his journey and he was part of my journey as well because he always competed against his cars."

Alonso was close to joining Red Bull on a couple of occasions during his F1 career, most notably in 2008 and 2009.

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team in the post qualifying FIA…

The two-time world champion shed light on his talks with Red Bull, confirming that Newey was part of those negotiations.

"I was close [to joining Red Bull] a few times," he added. "Even spoke with him a few times because some of those meetings in the past were not only with Christian and Helmut [Marko], some of them was with Adrian.

"I always expressed my admiration to him and he was always sharing his respect also to me. Let's see what he does in the future."

Alonso was candid on the prospect of Aston Martin signing Newey, adding: "It's a question for Lawrence. We are very happy with our technical department. Adrian is the best or one of the best out there but he needs to fit in a team. It's more Lawrence's decision than Adrian's, ultimately, decision that needs to happen.

"We are not focused on that at the moment there are a lot of things we need to fix on the car here in Miami."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
47m ago
Fernando Alonso reacts to Adrian Newey rumours: 'I always wanted to work with him'
Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso
Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso
F1
News
1h ago
Ferrari “working hard” to sign Adrian Newey when he becomes free in F1 2025
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver on the
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver…
F1
News
1h ago
Sergio Perez doubts Adrian Newey departure will result in Red Bull mass exodus
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1…
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton admits he wants ‘privilege’ of working with Adrian Newey at Ferrari
The podium (L to R): Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team, second; Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical
The podium (L to R): Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team, second;…
Moto2
News
4h ago
Moto2: Collarbone surgery for Celestino Vietti
Celestino Vietti, Moto2 race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Celestino Vietti, Moto2 race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
Adrian Newey’s exit ‘seismic’ for Red Bull as Lewis Hamilton tie-up pondered
Adrian Newey has been tipped to join Ferrari after his Red Bull exit
Adrian Newey has been tipped to join Ferrari after his Red Bull exit
F1
News
5h ago
“It’d be silly to move” - Bernie Ecclestone questions Max Verstappen to Mercedes
Bernie Ecclestone (GBR). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Race Day.-
Bernie Ecclestone (GBR). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian…
F1
News
5h ago
What will Adrian Newey do next? 'Close friend and manager' hints at next move
Speculation is rife about Adrian Newey's future
Speculation is rife about Adrian Newey's future
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Braking gains help di Giannantonio to fastest time, "can be one of the top guys" at Le Mans
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April